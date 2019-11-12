In pictures: A Season of Sundays captures highs and lows of historic GAA season

From the front cover of Stephen Cluxton smiling up at a familiar friend in Sam Maguire, Sportsfile excels in capturing history throughout A Season of Sundays.
Player of the Year Cluxton and his five-in-a-row winning teammates play a starring role, from obliging supporters for selfies in May through to the emotion of sealing another September success.
It was a joyful year for the Tipperary hurlers too, with their returning saviour Liam Sheedy pictured emerging from the tunnelled darkness for his first game back in December 2018. Nine months later, Sheedy is seen wildly celebrating with his players, including 2018 cruciate victim Brendan Maher.
While those final Sundays of summer dominate front pages, with shots of Galway's camogie success and Dublin's ladies footballers, it's the pre-season shots which provide equal highlights, including a sombreroed Limerick supporter chatting to those in a Tralee chip van and a historic Mayo penalty scored into a crowded terrace.
In a year which included Mullinalaghta's run to an All-Ireland semi-final, Leitrim’s promotion to Division 3, and the Laois hurlers' All-Ireland quarter-final appearance, it couldn't be all sunshine as the despair of defeat is seen through the lens for Cork's hurlers and footballers.
- A Season of Sundays retails for €27.95 from bookstores nationwide.