Imokilly's Condon wants improvement for Glen battle

So Imokilly have another final to look forward to in two weeks.

“We will have to play better against the Glen, we were slow enough to start,” said Imokilly manager Fergal Condon. “The Glen were very impressive against Carrigtwohill, they had 10 points on the board in a shot. So we will have to be at our best the next day.

“We are looking forward to the final, obviously I’d like to think our fellas are experienced. But the Glen won the two counties before us, it will be some battle. They are on the road for a long time and they have a great manager in Richie Kelleher, They are very organized. He is doing great work in his own club and he will have his homework done on us.”

Condon was pleased with Imokilly’s 3-19 return.

“We got three great goals. Deccie’s (Dalton) one was a bullet. Paudie (O’Sullivan) got one earlier and Shane O’Regan came on and with his second touch he had the ball in the back of the net.

“But, you know, you have to be doing that if you want to be county champions. It is all about who takes those opportunities when they come your way. We won’t alter things too much, we will play away to our own strengths. The game will take on a life of its own anyway. We have not played the Glen in championship in the last five years, we did play in a challenge game in Blackpool but we haven’t met in championship.

“The final should be a mighty belter. The Glen are a very proud club, we would be very well aware of that. You have to give them great credit to get back to another final. My job is, if we can at all, scrape past them.”