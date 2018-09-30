Imokilly and Midleton to face off in Cork SHC final

Holders Imokilly will play Midleton in the Cork SHC final after semi-finals win over UCC and Blackrock respectively in today’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh double-header.

The divisional side turned up the power to beat the students 3-21 to 1-15, with three cracking second-half goals crucial.

Seamus Harnedy’s 35th-minute goal strike was the most pivotal, just after his side had fallen a point behind a menacing UCC team.

The second from Shane Hegarty in the 43rd minute, after good work by substitute Declan Dalton, gave them daylight and the third in the 53rd minute by Paudie O’Sullivan switched out the lights for UCC.

Tipp star Michael Breen, with three points from play, and Kerry’s Shane Conway with 1-3 were UCC’s top marksmen.

In the other semi-final, Midleton overcame Blackrock by 2-16 to 3-11.

Last year’s defeated finalists Blackrock exploded into life in the fourth quarter as they cut a 10-point deficit to just two.

But Midleton dug deep to qualify for the final in two weeks’ time.

Midleton, with the strong wind to their backs, led 1-10 to 0-8 at half-time thanks to a 14th-minute goal from Conor Lehane who was positioned at the edge of the square.

With the elements to come in the second-half, Blackrock appeared to be in a reasonable position.

The game turned against them when they conceded a goal four minutes after the restart to Midleton’s outstanding captain Luke O’Farrell.

Michael O’Halloran scored the penalty to bring Blackrock back into it, and belted in a free through a packed goalmouth to make it a four-point match, 2-10 to 2-14, on 52 minutes.

Tadhg Deasy scored a third with a piledriver but Midleton hung on.