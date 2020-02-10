'I'm massively frustrated': Andy McEntee lets rip after another time-keeping dispute

Meath manager Andy McEntee let rip at referee Sean Hurson after another Division 1 game ended with a dispute over time-keeping.

The Royal County, favourites for relegation, slipped to their third consecutive defeat despite an impressive fightback that almost saw them rescue a result.

Trailing by six points at half time, and having only scored a point in the first 50 minutes, they struck goals from James McEntee and Ronan Jones to somehow lead with 68 minutes on the clock.

They couldn’t hold on for a landmark win though, and Mayo substitute Kevin McLoughlin, who hit 1-2 overall, curled home a 70th-minute goal that ultimately gave the league champions their first win of the campaign.

Rookie Meath defender Robin Clarke coughed up possession close to his own goal, allowing Ryan O’Donoghue to intervene and to play in McLoughlin, who finished superbly.

Bryan McMahon and Thomas O’Reilly responded with points for Meath, who pressed hard for an equaliser, only for Tyrone referee Hurson to blow up moments after the four minutes of stoppage time elapsed.

McEntee was furious that more time wasn’t added to account for incidents that occurred during stoppage time, citing how over nine minutes was played in the Dublin versus Monaghan game on Saturday evening when only six minutes was initially announced.

“I’d say everybody in the stand thought there was going to be another kick-out,” said McEntee. “And it goes two

seconds over and he blows the whistle. All I want — all every manager wants — is rules to be applied consistently, then you know where you stand. It’s one rule for the Dublins and the bigger names in this world, and it’s a different rule for everybody else.”

Asked about the impact of the new rules generally, including the advanced mark, McEntee revealed more frustration.

“Look, nobody knows the rules. Nobody knows the rules,” he said.

“We start a competition and the rules aren’t even set out a week before the competition is starting. We looked for clarification on certain fouls after the Tyrone game, and the

response I got back from the refereeing committee in Croke Park was pitiful.

“So please don’t talk to me, that’s all I want to say about rules. There’s enough rules out there if referees would

implement them on a consistent basis. And that’s all anybody wants. I could see James Horan getting frustrated. I’m massively frustrated. I can’t believe ... the amount of breaks that were there in those four minutes of extra-time, and we play two seconds of extra-time? Dublin get two minutes (sic) last night to get an equalising score. There’s a level of inconsistency that’s all over the place. And they want referees to get respect. They’ve got to show a little bit too.”

Mayo manager Horan agreed that time-keeping is a problem.

“It’s hard to know for sure, because there’s usually so many subs in the second half and 30 seconds is added on for each sub, so it could be from two or three minutes to seven or eight minutes, and it’s very hard to know what is coming at you,” said Horan.