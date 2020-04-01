If the Football All-Stars were picked today...

Before the GAA pulled down the shutters last Thursday week, Galway’s footballers sat pretty at the top of Division 1. So it’s not surprising that they are well represented in our All-Stars thus far this year. But so too are Kerry, the only team that beat them, and Dublin who, like the other two counties, have only lost one game

Evan Comerford (Dublin).

Of course, Dessie Farrell will want Stephen Cluxton back between the sticks for Championship but Comerford’s displays against Donegal and Mayo were superb.

Seán Kelly (Galway).

A proponent of the total football being espoused in the Pádraic Joyce era. Not that defenders couldn’t score goals under Kevin Walsh but Kelly has been starring.

Conor Boyle (Monaghan).

If Niall Kearns was Monaghan’s real find in the league two years ago, Boyle as a foraging full-back has been one of the biggest success stories so far this year.

Davy Byrne (Dublin).

When injuries have delayed or staggered the returns of more seasoned defenders, Byrne with James McCarthy has provided sense and security.

David Murray (Roscommon).

Roscommon’s run for promotion has been a slow burner but in the burst of form before the cessation Murray was leading by example.

John Daly (Galway).

Close to an ever-present for Galway this spring and the 21-year-old looks comfortable with the responsibility placed on him in the half-back line.

Gavin White (Kerry).

After a difficult time as captain last year, the Dr Crokes man had been enjoying his first full league run and was a standout performer against Meath and Mayo.

Michael Langan (Donegal).

The languid, silky type of footballer Donegal have been known for, Langan has been scoring for fun during this year’s League campaign.

Ronan Steede (Galway).

Talk about momentum, Steede has made the switch from club to county in such a short space of time oh so smoothly. Looks a Championship midfielder.

Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin).

From the opening game against Kerry, he has been his assured self, orchestrating and shaping how the Dublin attack sets itself up. Will soon Dublin’s most important player.

Shane Walsh (Galway).

If the footballer of the year was announced tomorrow, his peers would find it difficult to look beyond a player sparkling since he was made captain.

Conor McCarthy (Monaghan).

Nobody would have doubted his class or potential but he has had his best spring yet, his playmaking on top of his own scoring abilities standing out.

Darren McCurry (Tyrone).

He will know from previous experiences that’s there only so much store you can put in AFL form and yet he has delivered plenty for Tyrone thus far.

David Clifford (Kerry).

His unjust second yellow card against Tyrone aside, it’s been a fine run of matches for the 21-year-old. Captaincy has weighed light on his shoulders so far.

Paul Geaney (Kerry).

In an abnormally strong 2019 for forwards, an excellent Geaney wasn’t even considered for an All-Star. Will pick one up this year if he continues his rich vein of form.