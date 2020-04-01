News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

If the Football All-Stars were picked today...

If the Football All-Stars were picked today...
By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Wednesday, April 01, 2020 - 06:30 AM

Before the GAA pulled down the shutters last Thursday week, Galway’s footballers sat pretty at the top of Division 1. So it’s not surprising that they are well represented in our All-Stars thus far this year. But so too are Kerry, the only team that beat them, and Dublin who, like the other two counties, have only lost one game

Evan Comerford (Dublin).

If the Football All-Stars were picked today...

Of course, Dessie Farrell will want Stephen Cluxton back between the sticks for Championship but Comerford’s displays against Donegal and Mayo were superb.

Seán Kelly (Galway).

If the Football All-Stars were picked today...

A proponent of the total football being espoused in the Pádraic Joyce era. Not that defenders couldn’t score goals under Kevin Walsh but Kelly has been starring.

Conor Boyle (Monaghan).

If the Football All-Stars were picked today...

If Niall Kearns was Monaghan’s real find in the league two years ago, Boyle as a foraging full-back has been one of the biggest success stories so far this year.

Davy Byrne (Dublin).

If the Football All-Stars were picked today...

When injuries have delayed or staggered the returns of more seasoned defenders, Byrne with James McCarthy has provided sense and security.

David Murray (Roscommon).

If the Football All-Stars were picked today...

Roscommon’s run for promotion has been a slow burner but in the burst of form before the cessation Murray was leading by example.

John Daly (Galway).

If the Football All-Stars were picked today...

Close to an ever-present for Galway this spring and the 21-year-old looks comfortable with the responsibility placed on him in the half-back line.

Gavin White (Kerry).

If the Football All-Stars were picked today...

After a difficult time as captain last year, the Dr Crokes man had been enjoying his first full league run and was a standout performer against Meath and Mayo.

Michael Langan (Donegal).

If the Football All-Stars were picked today...

The languid, silky type of footballer Donegal have been known for, Langan has been scoring for fun during this year’s League campaign.

Ronan Steede (Galway).

If the Football All-Stars were picked today...

Talk about momentum, Steede has made the switch from club to county in such a short space of time oh so smoothly. Looks a Championship midfielder.

Ciarán Kilkenny (Dublin).

If the Football All-Stars were picked today...

From the opening game against Kerry, he has been his assured self, orchestrating and shaping how the Dublin attack sets itself up. Will soon Dublin’s most important player.

Shane Walsh (Galway).

If the Football All-Stars were picked today...

If the footballer of the year was announced tomorrow, his peers would find it difficult to look beyond a player sparkling since he was made captain.

Conor McCarthy (Monaghan).

If the Football All-Stars were picked today...

Nobody would have doubted his class or potential but he has had his best spring yet, his playmaking on top of his own scoring abilities standing out.

Darren McCurry (Tyrone).

If the Football All-Stars were picked today...

He will know from previous experiences that’s there only so much store you can put in AFL form and yet he has delivered plenty for Tyrone thus far.

David Clifford (Kerry).

If the Football All-Stars were picked today...

His unjust second yellow card against Tyrone aside, it’s been a fine run of matches for the 21-year-old. Captaincy has weighed light on his shoulders so far.

Paul Geaney (Kerry).

If the Football All-Stars were picked today...

In an abnormally strong 2019 for forwards, an excellent Geaney wasn’t even considered for an All-Star. Will pick one up this year if he continues his rich vein of form.

More on this topic

GAA to cover clubs’ insurance for nowGAA to cover clubs’ insurance for now

Former Kerry chief fears for New York GAA’s futureFormer Kerry chief fears for New York GAA’s future

Patrick Horgan can’t wait to return Cork ‘to right road’Patrick Horgan can’t wait to return Cork ‘to right road’

‘A Cork hurl has a bigger, thicker heel and a little bit more in the handle’‘A Cork hurl has a bigger, thicker heel and a little bit more in the handle’

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Football rumours from the mediaFootball rumours from the media

Coronavirus: Rugby Australia stands down 75% of workforceCoronavirus: Rugby Australia stands down 75% of workforce

USA Rugby files for bankruptcy due to financial challenges caused by coronavirusUSA Rugby files for bankruptcy due to financial challenges caused by coronavirus

‘You don’t know where we are going to end up, or when we’re going to be back racing’‘You don’t know where we are going to end up, or when we’re going to be back racing’


Lifestyle

Interiors voyeurism will never go out of style – not least when we’re all confined to barracks and eyeing up neglected corners of our own residences that could do with TLC.Home of the Year: Three doors swing open tonight to offer us a welcome distraction

With (hopefully) better weather on the way along with the longer evenings, gardening and nature offer a nice distraction to the news cycle.Podcast Corner: Green fingers and creature comforts

From Kaia Gerber to Oprah Winfrey, why not let a famous face choose your next read?The 4 best celebrity book clubs to virtually join

The tips and home treatments to stop your skin from backsliding.The Skin Nerd: How can I maintain my skin results at home?

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 28, 2020

  • 2
  • 9
  • 21
  • 34
  • 37
  • 44
  • 3

Full Lotto draw results »