‘If Mick stays, I can’t see any of us going anywhere,’ says Dublin Ladies Football selector

By Daragh Small
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 10:29 AM

Dublin selector Paul Casey says it’s crucial manager Mick Bohan remains on as the TG4 All-Ireland Senior winners push for a fourth successive crown.

Goals from Sinéad Goldrick and Hannah O’Neill helped grind out a narrow 2-3 to 0-4 victory over Galway on Sunday.

And despite the dreadful conditions for football, there was still a record 56,114 in attendance at Croke Park.

Bohan, who previously worked with Casey at Lucan Sarsfields, masterminded an historic three-in-a-row – and Casey knows his influence is massive.

“It’s mad when you get involved in a team like this it’s an eye-opener,” said Casey, who has completed two years with the Dubs.

“When you are a player everything is done for you and you take it for granted. But you see, even as part of the management team, how much work Mick does.

“He has everything in place for the team and management team.

He is so important to this group. He leaves no stone unturned in terms of his preparation.

“Mick signed up for another two years last year. He will enjoy the next few days because we have worked hard. It’s time to let the hair down, the pressure is off now. It is time to reflect on a job well done.

“You would hope we will stick together. If Mick stays around I can’t see any of us going anywhere.

“Please God, we all knuckle down and are ready for next year.”

Dublin visited the children’s hospitals in Crumlin and Temple Street yesterday.

It was a huge weekend with the Dublin footballers becoming the first team in history to win five Sam Maguire cups in-a-row.

Casey won an All-Ireland with Dublin in 2011 before he stepped away from the panel the following year but wasn’t in Croke Park to witness the 1-18 to 0-15 victory over Kerry.

“The lads have been great,” said Casey.

“There is a lot of connections between the two groups. They raised the standards in terms of sport in Ireland, not just Gaelic football. They are an exceptional bunch.

“We learn a lot from them and we try to set our own standards as well. But it is a great weekend to be a Dub. To get to a five and three-in-a-row at the same time.

“When we beat Cork we were always focused on the final. You have to put yourself and your team first. Dublin and Kerry was just another game on television.

“We had to remain focused. Now we can look back and say it has been a great weekend for Dublin football.

“In fairness to the girls, you are waiting around for 4 o’clock on Sunday evening. It was a long time since we met up on Friday night. It is a nice distraction to have. Then we can look back and say it is great for both teams.

“We will enjoy the next few days anyway to celebrate.”

Mike Quirke's replay podcast: Dubs add personality to history. A new failing hurts Kerry


Ladies FootballGAADublin

