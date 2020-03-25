If a GAA team was a Disney character...

To the delight of parents with out-of-school children across the country, the Disney+ streaming app launches today.

Inspired by it, we wonder what Disney characters best describe the leading Gaelic football and hurling teams:

Buzz Lightyear: Dublin footballers

For years, they delusionally considered themselves to be something that they weren’t until a humbling awakening brought out the best in them.

Don’t do emotion and it has served them well if at times they might feel robotic.

Owned by a new kid now, but the catchphrase remains — to infinity and beyond (five-in-a-row).

Sheriff Woody: Cork hurlers

Similar to the protagonist of Toy Story, they are often too good for their own good and loyalty hasn’t served them all that well down through the years.

On the surface, they are assured and brave but on the inside they are full of doubt and frustration.

When it’s come to the showdown at Croke Park, it’s their opponents, not them who have utter, “Reach for the sky.”

Peter Pan: Mayo footballers

The footballers that never grew up or at least haven’t yet to become All-Ireland winners.

Their ability to come back year after year and the evergreenness of players like Keith Higgins and Colm Boyle would lend to the parallel too.

“Dreams do come true, if only we wish hard enough.”

Nemo: Wexford hurlers

Well, Davy Fitzgerald has always felt his teams are the little fish.

Like the little clownfish, the Fitzgerald era has been in peril only for it to somehow survive.

And like the little clownfish, Wexford have seemed dead in some games only to turn out to be very much alive.

They just keep swimming.

Elsa: Kerry footballers

Full of magic but don’t yet have the ability to control it.

Their attack qualities are undoubted but on the defensive they can dangerous to themselves and those close to them.

Best policy is to let it go instead of concealing it but for the last six seasons their haul of 37 All-Ireland SFC titles has been Frozen.

Maui: Tipperary hurlers

No doubting their might or the power of their hook (John McGrath’s on Colin Fennelly, 2019 All-Ireland final) but like Moana’s demi-god, they sometimes have too much regard for themselves.

Nevertheless, their heart (of Tafiti) is in the right place. Most likely to say after winning? You’re welcome.

Wreck it Ralph: Donegal footballers

Sick of being on the losing side, they turned the game on its head to claim a medal that for so long proved elusive.

Their desire for glory was not always appreciated as they continued to be perceived as the bad guy but over time more respect came their way.

There’s nobody they’d rather be than them.

Cinderella: Limerick hurlers

In truth, a 12pm curfew mightn’t have done a couple of them any harm over the winter months of 2019.

That aside, their undeniable beauty shone through in riches as has their slavish-like work-rate in rags.

They shall go to the ball and will be hard stopped going again this year.

Aladdin: Tyrone footballers

For several years, they were a diamond in the rough but blessed by three wishes in the form of All-Irelands in the 2000s.

Their quick wittedness and intelligence has been two of their strongest suits although they are often still tarred as street urchins.

They wished to be princes and that’s what they became.

The Lion King: Kilkenny hurlers

Well, the Cats weren’t going to be compared to 101 Dalmations now, were they?

The vitality of pedigree is there for all to see in The Lion King and while they might be more like a lost Simba than Mufasa right now the chances are Kilkenny will remember and return to the throne.

The Aristocats: Galway footballers

For some time there, it seemed they had lost their inheritance as Gaelic football royalty but Pádraic Joyce and his management team have brought prestige and appear to have reminded their players of their high society status.

On the basis of this year’s league, they can’t be called tramps.

Olaf: Waterford hurlers

Nobody has more reason to look forward to the summer but unfortunately like the Frozen snowman they have melted in it these past two seasons, failing to win any of their last eight Championship games.

Their optimism abounds, though, and if they defy the odds this time around then maybe some years were worth melting for.