News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

'I will not be seeking another term': John Evans departs as Wicklow manager

'I will not be seeking another term': John Evans departs as Wicklow manager
By Stephen Barry
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 03:04 PM

John Evans' time as Wicklow senior football manager is over.

The Kerryman will not seek another term having completed his two years in charge.

Wicklow lost by two points in both of their Championship outings this year, against Kildare and Leitrim.

"Having completed my two-year term as Wicklow senior football manager, I will not be putting my name forward and seeking another term," said Evans in a brief statement released on the Wicklow GAA website.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank my management team, players, clubs, all Wicklow media and the County Board for their support in these challenging times.

"I wish one and all in Wicklow GAA the very best going forward."

The highlight of Evans' tenure was a Leinster first-round win over Offaly last year, which was followed by heavy defeats to Dublin and Cavan.

Wicklow finished sixth in Divison 4 of the League this year, winning three of their seven games.

Wicklow GAA thanked Evans for his "hard work, dedication and commitment".

"John and his management team have brought great professionalism and huge enthusiasm to their roles and have worked tirelessly for the greater good and development of Wicklow," they said.

Evans has previously managed Tipperary and Roscommon.

READ MORE

Tipp stun Cork with late goal to win Munster U20 final

More on this topic

Relentless marvel Cody an example to us all, says KielyRelentless marvel Cody an example to us all, says Kiely

‘You grow up wanting to play for Kerry, not training for Kerry’‘You grow up wanting to play for Kerry, not training for Kerry’

Downey: The All-Ireland is what you’re judged onDowney: The All-Ireland is what you’re judged on

Morris ready to go ‘hell for leather’ for provincial crownMorris ready to go ‘hell for leather’ for provincial crown

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Boxer Maxim Dadashev dies from injuries suffered during fightBoxer Maxim Dadashev dies from injuries suffered during fight

Tipp stun Cork with late goal to win Munster U20 finalTipp stun Cork with late goal to win Munster U20 final

Players must rise to task, says PerthPlayers must rise to task, says Perth

Cricket: Root wants England to lay down a markerCricket: Root wants England to lay down a marker


Lifestyle

A new tour takes travellers to areas few Westerners visit. But scaling the Gheralta Mountains requires strength of faith, says Sarah Marshall.A network of hidden churches could be Ethiopia’s most adventurous hiking trail

The former Pussycat Doll talks to Gabrielle Fagan about her ‘surprise’ pregnancy, being a good role model and tag-teaming at home with husband Max.Kimberly Wyatt: ‘The balance in my life is better than it’s ever been’

The leading gynaecologist and pelvic pain expert have co-authored a new book called Beating Endo. Lisa Salmon finds out more.Dr Iris Orbuch and Amy Stein: The women on a mission to stop endometriosis controlling your life

Get the barbie on.How to make chef Ainsley Harriott’s poppy and coconut beef kebabs with roasted chilli salsa

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »