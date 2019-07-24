'I will not be seeking another term': John Evans departs as Wicklow manager

John Evans' time as Wicklow senior football manager is over.

The Kerryman will not seek another term having completed his two years in charge.

Wicklow lost by two points in both of their Championship outings this year, against Kildare and Leitrim.

"Having completed my two-year term as Wicklow senior football manager, I will not be putting my name forward and seeking another term," said Evans in a brief statement released on the Wicklow GAA website.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank my management team, players, clubs, all Wicklow media and the County Board for their support in these challenging times.

"I wish one and all in Wicklow GAA the very best going forward."

The highlight of Evans' tenure was a Leinster first-round win over Offaly last year, which was followed by heavy defeats to Dublin and Cavan.

Wicklow finished sixth in Divison 4 of the League this year, winning three of their seven games.

Wicklow GAA thanked Evans for his "hard work, dedication and commitment".

"John and his management team have brought great professionalism and huge enthusiasm to their roles and have worked tirelessly for the greater good and development of Wicklow," they said.

Evans has previously managed Tipperary and Roscommon.