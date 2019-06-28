'I will be forever indebted' - Malachy O'Rourke pays tribute to Monaghan players and supporters

Former Monaghan manager Malachy O'Rourke has written an open letter thanking the county's players, supporters and back-room team after leaving the post after seven seasons.

Last week's defeat to Armagh in the qualifiers brought an end to O'Rourke's reign where he brought Ulster titles to the Farney County in 2013 and 2015.

After four quarter-final defeats in his tenure, Monaghan reached the All-Ireland semi-final last year, losing to Tyrone by a point after beating Kildare and Galway in the Super 8s either side of a draw with Kerry.

In an open letter posted on the Monaghan GAA website, O'Rourke paid tribute to players, supporters and administrators who he said "made every minute of the journey extremely enjoyable and created memories that will last a lifetime".

"I want to place on record my thanks to everyone who has been involved with the Monaghan senior football team in the last seven years," O'Rourke said, thanking the three chairmen and the county board CEO worked under for their "support and friendship".

"Sincere thanks to Club Monaghan and Monaghan New York who do so much to assist the smooth running of the county team and all the sponsors including the current Tier 2 sponsors Celtic Pure and the main sponsors Investec.

"I also want to thank my fellow management team – Ryan Porter, Leo McBride, Owen Lennon, Colin McAree and previously Finbarr Fitzpatrick. Your commitment, expertise and loyalty was outstanding," O'Rourke said, adding his appreciation for the extended back-room team.

Malachy O'Rourke, Monaghan manager and Finbar Fitzpatrick and Ryan Porter, selectors, celebrate near the end of the Ulster final in 2013. Picture: Oliver McVeigh / SPORTSFILE

"I also want to thank the brilliant supporters who enjoyed such a connection with the team and made the journey such a memorable one.

Finally and most importantly, I want to say what a privilege it has been to work with such a special group of players over the past seven years.

"Your commitment, ambition, ability and loyalty made every minute of the journey extremely enjoyable and created memories that will last a lifetime.

"To you and all our families who gave us the opportunity to chase our dreams I will be forever indebted."