'I still have heavy concussion': Sean Cavanagh speaks about the toll of shocking facial injury

Sean Cavanagh has spoken about the shocking facial injuries he sustained in a Tyrone Senior Football match on Saturday.

The Moy player/coach says he's still suffering from heavy concussion but is on the road to recovery.

And so it continues 😨😨@KCsixtyseven Edendork played Moy today in the Tyrone senior championship first round 20 yellows -6 reds-1 Black And Sean Cavanagh transported away to hospital in an ambulance. The man that inflicted the injury did not receive a card of any description pic.twitter.com/gOWQdhLVoc — david greene (@buddygreene) September 16, 2018

"My nose is sore. I still have heavy concussion but recovering," he told the BBC.

"You are going to pick up knocks in sport. Saturday was no different. Thankfully the wounds are healing. Onwards and upwards."

Picture Michael Cullen Ulster Herald

The injury, which also saw Cavanagh suffer a broken nose and extensive facial injuries, has affected his work as he had to miss a number of meetings in his accountancy practice.

"It can be difficult from a work point of view. I'd a number of meetings planned on Monday and I wasn't able to make some of those on medical advice.

"It's difficult when you have your own accountancy practice and you have a number of staff relying on you. There's certainly an onus there to keep going.

"I just have to deal with it. Concussion is part of sport. It's a big part of sport now. If I can help others deal with it through my maybe not dealing with it so well in the past, so be it."

Picture Michael Cullen Ulster Herald

Cavanagh hasn't seen footage of the incident but congratulated Edendork on their 0-10 to 0-9 victory, in a game which featured 27 cards - 20 yellow, one black and six red - and saw both sides finish with 12 men.

With Moy now out of the championship, Cavanagh says he's fully intent on returning to play for his club next year.

"I'd hope to (play again). I love the game. I love the sport. It's something I've been doing a long time. I certainly don't want to walk away from it at this point.

"Hopefully as 2019 approaches, the body will be fit and well and I'll be able to get back playing and doing what I love."