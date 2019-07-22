News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

I know we have to be better for longer, warns McEntee

I know we have to be better for longer, warns McEntee
By Paul Keane
Monday, July 22, 2019 - 05:30 AM

Meath manager Andy McEntee admitted there was a touch of Groundhog Day about his team’s latest nine-point defeat in the Super 8s.

The beaten Leinster finalists led Mayo by a point at the three-quarter mark, only to finish nine behind - curiously the same scenario that played out in their Phase 1 loss to Donegal.

“It was very similar, although I would say in Ballybofey we didn’t miss as many chances as we did today,” said McEntee. “We probably had more of the ball today than we had last week. At vital stages we just didn’t execute properly.”

The scoreline perhaps flattered Mayo though McEntee didn’t care much for that suggestion.

“Whether it did (flatter them) or didn’t, the truth of the matter is they finished the game stronger than we did,” he said.

“Five points, six points, eight points, nine points, ultimately for us it doesn’t make a whole pile of difference.

We needed to get a win against one of the bigger teams and we didn’t do it. We put ourselves in a position to do it and we just didn’t do it. It’s frustrating for the lads, I really feel for them, they have put in a huge amount of work.

We’ve made progress but it’s a pretty tough learning place. We just have to go and get better.”

If Meath lose to Kerry on Saturday week, they would end the season with four losses from their last five games though it would still be a breakthrough year given their progress up to then.

McEntee partially agreed with the suggestion that the next stage of their development is a serious improvement in attack against the top teams.

“I think that’s one part of it,” he said. “And maybe it’s experience. There’s a lot of young fellas on that team, a lot of guys who are sub-24. Maybe you have to go through this learning experience to get out the far side of it. I don’t know.

"What I do know is we have to be better for longer.”

READ MORE

A breast biopsy result in an instant

More on this topic

Riveting contest steels both contenders for battles aheadRiveting contest steels both contenders for battles ahead

McCarthy not interested in moral victoriesMcCarthy not interested in moral victories

History achieved but Harte hoping for moreHistory achieved but Harte hoping for more

Hannon: Limerick have begun to earn their 99s againHannon: Limerick have begun to earn their 99s again

MeathMayoTOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

A different man in black deserves the plauditsA different man in black deserves the plaudits

In one Super 8 group, semi-final spots hard-earnedIn one Super 8 group, semi-final spots hard-earned

The perfect ending to a fairytale week for Irish golfThe perfect ending to a fairytale week for Irish golf

With the minds games mastered, Shane gets chance to show off his geniusWith the minds games mastered, Shane gets chance to show off his genius


Lifestyle

We’ve all had that feeling at some stage as we step off fast amusement park ride, or simply spin around for fun; that feeling of dizziness and disorientation and finding it difficult to stay upright. But why do we feel dizzy when we spin?Appliance Of Science: Why do we feel dizzy when we spin around?

Padraic Killeen reviews Epiphany from the Town Hall Theatre, Galway.Epiphany Review: Not a straightforward adaptation of Joyce’s scenario

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »