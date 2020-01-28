News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
'I can’t stress it enough – you have to scrap WhatsApp' - GAA

By John Fogarty

GAA Correspondent

Tuesday, January 28, 2020 - 03:59 PM

The GAA have warned their units against using WhatsApp for official purposes as it does not comply with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Two years ago, clubs had been advised by Croke Park to alter how they contacted members via the Facebook-owned messaging app. Instead of using the group option, central authorities recommended the clubs get in touch with the members individually.

However, the Laois Today website reports that clubs in the county have been told to cease from using it as GAA social media guidelines now advise against WhatsApp for official communications due to GDPR non-compliance.

At a county board meeting on Monday night, Laois’ children’s officer Seamus Lahart told clubs: “I can’t stress it enough – you have to scrap WhatsApp.”

According to the report, a GAA spokesperson stated: “Any contact, be it with parents of under 18’s or adults within the GAA community is to be completed by a club/county/committee in an official manner and the use of WhatsApp should therefore be terminated. All clubs and officials within Laois GAA should be made aware of this issue.”

A document issued to Laois clubs recently warned: “If a WhatsApp group is set up (U12 hurling for example) every parent in that group has their phone number and possibly profile photograph if they have one, shared with every other parent in the group without giving their consent for their personal data to be shared in this manner. Also, the lack of auditing ability the Club/County has over a WhatsApp group is an issue.”

As reported by the Irish Examiner last month, the GAA are in the process of creating their own communications app. The organisation’s chief information officer Tomás Meehan explained it would be “like WhatsApp but not like WhatsApp in that it’s controlled and there won’t be chatter. It will be an auditable and managed messaging platform. It’ll be completely verifiable.”

Dalo's Hurling Show: Cork's old failings, Déise reborn, danger of 14 Cats, Limerick in Tipp heads?

gaa-podcast

