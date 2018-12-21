NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Hyland star of the show as Kildare rout Offaly

Friday, December 21, 2018 - 05:40 AM
By Kevin Egan

Offaly 0-11 - 1-20 Kildare

John Maughan learned about the scale of the task facing him as Offaly manager last night when his side were comfortably beaten by Kildare in his first competitive tie at the helm of the midlands county

Kildare racked up 1-8 without reply in the second quarter of a facile win at Kilcormac.

Jimmy Hyland was the star of the show for the visitors as he shot six points in the first half, while Padraig Fogarty slipped in a close-range goal to make it 1-14 to 0-4 at the interval.

READ MORE: GAA reissues mark rule infographic after blunder

John Moloney and Bernard Allen led the resistance for the Faithful County after half time but Kildare were able to keep Offaly at bay easily, with David Malone, Fionn Dowling and Aaron Masterson all kicking points off the bench.

Scorers for Offaly:

B Allen 0-4 (0-2f), J Moloney & S Tierney (0-2f) 0-3 each, A Sullivan 0-1.

Scorers for Kildare:

J Hyland 0-6 (0-2f, 0-1m), P Fogarty 1-2 (0-1 ’45), A Tyrrell 0-4 (0-2f), E O’Flaherty & B McCormack 0-2 each, P Nash, F Dowling, D Malone, A Masterson 0-1 each.

OFFALY:

B Rohan; D Hogan, E Rigney, D Dempsey; C Donohoe, P McConway, J O’Connor; C Mangan, A Leavy; N Bracken, A Sullivan, R McNamee; B Allen, J Moloney, S Tierney.

Subs used:

M Abbott for McNamee (HT), D Fleming for Bracken (44), K Higgins for Mangan (49), PJ Daly for O’Connor (53), C Carroll for Leavy (55), McNamee for Sullivan (63).

KILDARE:

M Donnellan; J O’Toole, M Barrett, DJ Earley; J Gibbons, J Murray, K Cribbin; P Cribbin, T Moolick; E O’Flaherty, P Nash, A Tyrrell; J Hyland, B McCormack, P Fogarty.

Subs used:

B McLoughlin for McCormack (HT), F Dowling for P Cribbin (HT), D Malone for K Cribbin (HT), N Flynn for Hyland (39), P Connell for O’Flaherty (45), A Masterson for Moolick (47), O’Flaherty for Nash (53), Moolick for Fogarty (62).

Referee:

M Deegan (Laois)


KEYWORDS

SportGAAOffalyKildare

