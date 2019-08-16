News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Hurling's Super 11s moving to New York

By Joel Slattery
Friday, August 16, 2019 - 11:32 AM

Hurling's Super 11s, the hybrid game played on a reduced-sized pitch, is moving to the Big Apple after two years in Boston

The GPA-organised event is moving from Fenway Park to Citi Field - move of Major League Baseball's New York Mets.

2018 All-Ireland champions Limerick, who beat Cork in last year's final at the home of the Boston Red Sox are among the four teams invited to the Stateside competition. Another team from last year's competition invited are Wexford.

Both Limerick and Wexford county boards have confirmed they have received invitations for the event and will officially respond in due course.

Tipperary, who played in the first edition of the 11-a-side game could be making a return while their opponents for Sunday's All-Ireland final, Kilkenny, are in line making their debuts in the competition.

A post of the Met's website confirmed that tickets are on sale later this month.

"Hurling, 'Ireland's Ancient Warrior Sport' debuts at Citi Field on Saturday, November 16th," the post reads.

It has also been confirmed that the competition has been renamed from the Fenway Classic to the New York Classic.

"This popular Irish sport will come to Queens with a four-team tournament in which Limerick will defend its title against three counties: Kilkenny, Tipperary and Wexford.

"The New York Hurling Classic will feature the very best and most competitive hurling rivals from Ireland. In addition to the hurling tournament, the event will feature a lively Irish festival complete with music and dancing."

In the inaugural competition in 2017 Galway, Dublin and Clare took part alongside the Premier county.

