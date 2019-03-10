Hurling silverware for Wicklow, Roscommon and Longford

Wicklow, Roscommon and Longford claimed Division 2B, 3A and 3B Allianz Hurling League silverware respectively this afternoon.

In Division 2B, Wicklow delivered victory over Derry in back-to-back games, as they produced a strong second half display to take a 1-9 to 0-8 final win in Inniskeen.

A 66th minute goal from substitute Michael Boland was the springboard for victory in a game where Derry were held scoreless from the 54th minute, after making a strong start.

Christopher Moorehouse of Wicklow in action against Sean Kelly of Derry during the Allianz Hurling League Division 2B Final match between Derry and Wicklow at Páirc Grattan in Inniskeen, Monaghan. Photo by Philip Fitzpatrick/Sportsfile

The Oak Leafers led by 0-5 to 0-1 after 23 minutes, with their free-taker Richie Mullan grabbing four of their opening points.

Wicklow cut the gap to two points at the break with scores from Eamon Kearns and Enda Donohoe.

Eamonn Scallan's side dug in on the restart, and showed strong accuracy, with two Eoin McCormack scores levelling the tie.

Derry worked hard through Brendan Rogers and Mullan, but Wicklow looked good, and after Boland found the net, scores from Andy O'Brien and Christy Moorehouse helped ensure silverware and promotion, following a four-point win.

Roscommon captured their second Division 3A title in four years, with a 0-14 to 0-11 win over Armagh in testing weather conditions at Páirc Táilteann.

No more than three points separated the sides in the opening half, with Roscommon making a solid start.

Their top-scorer Cathal Dolan grabbed five first half points, including their opening score from a free after just a minute.

This gave his side a lead they would hold for the bulk of the opening half - with the Shannonsiders moving 0-5 to 0-2 ahead on 16 minutes, before an Armagh comeback.

Three unanswered pointed frees from Danny Magee helped level the tie in the 29th minute, before Roscommon regained the lead with two back-to-back Dolan scores.

Magee's fourth point closed the half, as Roscommon took a 0-7 to 0-6 interval lead.

Shane Curley and Magee swapped points inside six minutes of the restart, before Dolan brought his tally to eight points with a trio of answered scores, as Roscommon held an 0-11 to 0-7 lead in the 49th minute.

Armagh scored four of the next five points, with Roscommon held to one point between the 49th and 67th minutes, but Roscommon finished strongly with back-to-back scores from Padraig Kelly to edge the win.

Goalkeeper Noel Fallon, left and Pat Nolan of Roscommon celebrate following the Allianz Hurling League Division 3A Final match between Roscommon and Armagh at Páirc Tailteann in Navan, Meath. Photo by Tom Beary/Sportsfile

Longford required extra-time, before delivering Division 3B silverware at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence.

Derek Frehill's charges avenged their heavy 21-point group stages defeat to Sligo, to take a 2-15 to 3-10 final win.

An Alan Sorohan goal in the first period of extra-time was key to this victory, in a game where Sligo battled back from a five-point deficit to force extra-time.

David Buckley grabbed Longford's opening goal in the 20th minute, on the way to a 1-5 to 0-4 interval lead.

Kevin Gilmartin and Gerard O'Kelly Lynch were central to Sligo's comeback on the restart.

The trio bagged a second half hat-trick between them - with the first of Gilmartin's goals arriving in the 48th minute to cut the gap to two points.

Seven minutes later, O'Kelly-Lynch left the minimum between the teams, before a Cathal Mullane point ended a long scoreless spell from the Leinster side, and then his team-mate Buckley followed up with a quick score.

Gilmartin was involved in the build-up as O'Kelly-Lynch found the net in the 60th minute to level the contest.

Longford forged two points ahead, before an O'Kelly-Lynch point and Gilmartin's second goal, after a high ball inside from Gary Cadden; gave Sligo a 3-6 to 1-10 lead in the 65th minute.

A trio of Longford points in as many minutes saw them lead with 90 seconds remaining, before O'Kelly-Lynch equalised to force extra-time.

Sligo pressed early in extra-time, but Longford were more clinical and fired 1-1 unanswered in the opening four minutes.

A Buckley pointed free, and substitute Sorohan's goal propelled Longford to silverware, and promotion to Division 3A for 2020.