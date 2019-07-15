Hurling podcast: The Cork inquest: no excuses this time. Cody the firefighter. Tipp try gegenpressing

Derek McGrath and Ger Cunningham review the All-Ireland quarter-finals with Colm O'Connor.
- Cork's failings not just about character
- Cody the subtle tactician, just don't give him credit
- TJ's supporting cast arrives
- Pat Horgan in one of the great losing efforts
- Listless Tipp
- The changing role of Brendan Maher
- Tipp's full press. Would they go seven on seven?
- Time for a black card?
- No hypocrisy from Derek - there is a time to foul