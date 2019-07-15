News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Hurling podcast: The Cork inquest: no excuses this time. Cody the firefighter. Tipp try gegenpressing

Hurling podcast: The Cork inquest: no excuses this time. Cody the firefighter. Tipp try gegenpressing
Monday, July 15, 2019 - 03:37 PM

Derek McGrath and Ger Cunningham review the All-Ireland quarter-finals with Colm O'Connor.

In association with Renault, official car partner of the GAA.

- Cork's failings not just about character

- Cody the subtle tactician, just don't give him credit

- TJ's supporting cast arrives

- Pat Horgan in one of the great losing efforts

- Listless Tipp

- The changing role of Brendan Maher

- Tipp's full press. Would they go seven on seven?

- Time for a black card?

- No hypocrisy from Derek - there is a time to foul

More on this topic

Quirke's Football Podcast: Killarney picnic zone not war zone. Gavin bombshell. Two questions for CorkQuirke's Football Podcast: Killarney picnic zone not war zone. Gavin bombshell. Two questions for Cork

Patrick Horgan's 3-10 leads the way for scoring feats in defeatsPatrick Horgan's 3-10 leads the way for scoring feats in defeats

Laois the winners despite defeat against flat TippLaois the winners despite defeat against flat Tipp

Kerry get Super 8s campaign underway with 10-point win over MayoKerry get Super 8s campaign underway with 10-point win over Mayo

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

5 of the most memorable Wimbledon finals5 of the most memorable Wimbledon finals

Gerrard eager to raise the standards at RangersGerrard eager to raise the standards at Rangers

Novak Djokovic wins fifth Wimbledon title – the final in picturesNovak Djokovic wins fifth Wimbledon title – the final in pictures

England secure cricket World Cup with champagne super overEngland secure cricket World Cup with champagne super over


Lifestyle

2FM DJ Ciara King in conversation with Hilary Fennell.How Ciara King made the adjustment from late night radio to weekend mornings

Newsflash: Crunches aren’t the best exercises for starting work on your six-pack. Liz Connor sources top tips for getting a toned tum for summer.5 ways to get better abs – according to Lucy Mecklenburgh’s personal trainer Cecilia Harris

Ella Walker speaks to chefs about the working environments they’ve experienced, and why traditional kitchen behaviours are now thoroughly outdated.We talk to real chefs about ‘shouty’ kitchen culture – and how it’s got to change

Picky eaters could be a thing of the past with this hack.Food writer Jack Monroe has the most genius way of getting her son to eat (almost) everything

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »