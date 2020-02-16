News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Hurling League wrap: Wicklow take huge step towards Division 2A survival

By Kevin Egan
Sunday, February 16, 2020 - 06:39 PM

Wicklow took a huge step towards securing their Allianz Hurling League Division 2A future for another year when they edged out Mayo by 1-16 to 1-13 at the Connacht Centre of Excellence in the only game in the Division played on Sunday.

Andy O’Brien struck 0-12 for Wicklow.
Andy O’Brien struck 0-12 for Wicklow.

Andy O’Brien struck 0-12 for Wicklow and helped to set up Enda Donohue’s goal that gave the Garden County a 1-9 to 0-6 interval lead, but a Cathal Freeman penalty and two quickfire Mayo points suggested that an upset was on the cards.

Instead, massive second-half performances from Danny Staunton and George B O’Brien ensured that the Leinster county picked up a vital win.

Storm Denis was in full force at Dr. Hyde Park, where conditions were incredibly difficult for the clash of Roscommon and London in Division 2B. Cathal Dolan (Roscommon) and David Nolan (London) accounted for ten points each, with Roscommon’s Mickey Joe Egan and Shane Curley the only other scorers in a 0-13 to 0-10 win for the home side.

Egan has been a real find for Roscommon manager Ciarán Comerford and his two second-half points, as well as an injury-time goal-line block from former county footballer Padraig Kelly, helped Roscommon defend their six-point interval lead.

Warwickshire weren’t expected to trouble Down in Ballycran, but second-quarter goals from Ian Dwyer and Willie Allen meant there was just a point in it after half an hour. Ryan McCusker hit back in kind for the home side and the second half was one-sided, with Down outscoring Warwickshire 1-10 to no score en route to a 3-22 to 2-8 victory.

Derry vs Kildare fell victim to the storm, as did Fermanagh vs Sligo in Division 3B.

In Division 3A, Armagh and Longford are tied on top of the table after they played out an 0-9 each draw. Damien Casey and Ryan Butler were the goalscorers as Tyrone kept themselves in the promotion hunt with a comfortable 2-17 to 1-7 win over Monaghan in Castleblayney, while Louth were undone by a last-puck goal from Donegal in Darver as it finished 2-9 to 1-10 in favour of the Ulstermen.

More on this topic

Jack Anderson: Nudging, not pushing, for change is Tom Ryan’s remitJack Anderson: Nudging, not pushing, for change is Tom Ryan’s remit

Mayo and Storm Dennis hold Waterford scoreless in second halfMayo and Storm Dennis hold Waterford scoreless in second half

Cavan storm past Laois to easy victoryCavan storm past Laois to easy victory

Aaron Cunningham makes Clare return in routine win over LaoisAaron Cunningham makes Clare return in routine win over Laois

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer calls for United to win at Chelsea to boost top-four hopesOle Gunnar Solskjaer calls for United to win at Chelsea to boost top-four hopes

Matej Vydra ends goal drought to fire Burnley past SouthamptonMatej Vydra ends goal drought to fire Burnley past Southampton

Dennis the Menace: Weather wreaks havoc on weekend sport scheduleDennis the Menace: Weather wreaks havoc on weekend sport schedule

Rory McIlroy feeling ‘pretty good’ about his game at RivieraRory McIlroy feeling ‘pretty good’ about his game at Riviera


Lifestyle

AS Joaquin Phoenix rose to the podium to collect his Academy Award for Best Actor, ears were peeled as the actor made his speech about inequality and our disconnect with the natural world.Paul McLauchlan: Leading men lead the way on Oscars red carpet

She’s the Cork singer dubbed the next Kate Bush, shortlisted by Universal, the world’s biggest record label, as their artist to watch in 2020. This will be the year of Lyra, writes Ed PowerLyra: Meet the new Kate Bush - and she's from Cork

For relationships to endure, we need to be loving not just on Valentine’s Day but all year round, a Buddhist teacher tells Marjorie BrennanOpen hearts: The Buddhist approach to love and loving

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 15, 2020

  • 1
  • 2
  • 8
  • 33
  • 38
  • 41
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »