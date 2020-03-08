News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Hurling League round-up: Coulter helps Donegal to title over his native Armagh

By Kevin Egan
Sunday, March 08, 2020 - 07:33 PM

Declan Coulter played a key role for his adopted county of Donegal this afternoon as they secured the Allianz League Division 3A title thanks to a 1-18 to 0-19 win over his native Armagh at Carrickmore in Tyrone.

The Donegal players celebrate at Carrickmore. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile
The Donegal players celebrate at Carrickmore. Photo by Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile

The Orchard County prevailed when these two sides met in the round-robin stages but Donegal have gathered momentum over the course of the season and they carried that form into today’s game, bursting out of the blocks with an early goal from Gerry Gilmore, finished off after some good work by Bernard Lafferty set up the chance.

Gilmore and Joe Boyle added points to push Donegal 1-3 to no score ahead early on as the Tír Chonaill men tried to cash in on their strong wind advantage, though they also need a great save from Luke White to keep them in front.

Nathan Curry and Dean Gaffney tried to lead a fightback from Armagh but Donegal’s defence held out well and they led by six at the interval, 1-10 to 0-7.

Gaffney and Aaron Fox pointed early in the second half to shift the momentum of the tie and it seemed as if Armagh were the side in control when they got back to just one point adrift midway through the half, but Donegal held firm and late scores from Coulter – who ended the day with 0-10 – and substitute Sam Doherty saw them over the line.

The Division 2B final will also be an all-Ulster affair after Derry got the point they needed against Kildare to set up a final clash with Down next week.

Kildare manager David Herity bemoaned the stated of the field in Celtic Park after Conor Kelly’s late equaliser for the home side made it 2-16 to 3-13 at the final whistle.

Jack Sheridan took the fight to Derry in the opening half, when Kildare faced into the wind. Cormac O’Doherty goaled for Derry after six minutes but Sheridan replied with two green flags in response, and the Lilywhites held that lead until late in the first half. The sending off of centre back Ross Kelly knocked them on their heels however and the contest became all about the free-taking of O’Doherty and Sheridan.

With tensions rising in the final quarter, Odhrán McKeever and Brian Byrne traded goals before Kildare edged in front going into stoppage time through Sheridan. They couldn’t close it out, however, as a superb score from Kelly gave Derry the point they needed.

Without ever catching fire, London did enough to preserve their Division 2B status as they easily accounted for Warwickshire at McGovern Park in Ruislip. The only goal of the game came from substitute Cian Lordan as London prevailed, 1-20 to 0-5. Jack Goulding and David Nolan struck some superb points in a low-key first half that saw London go in 0-10 to 0-3 in front after playing with the wind, and Kevin McMullan’s side were able to go through the motions after half time.

Meanwhile, Sligo will go into next weekend’s Division 3B final against Leitrim as warm favourites after they extended their run of wins with a comfortable victory over Fermanagh at Irvinestown today. Goals from Kieran Prior, Rory McHugh, and Kevin Gilmartin backboned a Sligo win that saw 11 different players get on the scoresheet for the county.

More on this topic

Kerry joy as Antrim goals shatter OffalyKerry joy as Antrim goals shatter Offaly

Donie Buckley was removed as Kerry coach and selectorDonie Buckley was removed as Kerry coach and selector

Killian Doyle masterclass secures Westmeath's top-flight statusKillian Doyle masterclass secures Westmeath's top-flight status

Tipperary end 11-year wait for Camogie League final spotTipperary end 11-year wait for Camogie League final spot

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Dele Alli: Spurs can’t rely on talent alone – we have to fightDele Alli: Spurs can’t rely on talent alone – we have to fight

Coronavirus forces F1 organisers to stage Bahrain Grand Prix behind closed doorsCoronavirus forces F1 organisers to stage Bahrain Grand Prix behind closed doors

Rory McIlroy stays in touch with leader Tyrrell Hatton at Bay HillRory McIlroy stays in touch with leader Tyrrell Hatton at Bay Hill

It’s absolute rubbish – Eddie Jones furious with referee over Manu Tuilagi redIt’s absolute rubbish – Eddie Jones furious with referee over Manu Tuilagi red


Lifestyle

Watch this space for news of future Ballymaloe “sweet trolley” pop-ups.Darina Allen: Ballymaloe desserts that wowed New Yorkers

Ahead of International Women's Day, and as we settle into a new decade, our columnists reflect on life as a woman in Ireland as we settle into a new decade.Our columnists reflect on life as a woman in Ireland on International Women's day

Gender equality isn’t a women’s issue. It’s a human issue, an economic issue, it’s politics, families, education, social media, sports, health and wealth. It’s everything.To mark #IWD2020 five trailblazers reflect on what we can do to create a more equal society

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »