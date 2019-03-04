Hurling League games refixed after weather forced postponements

The three Allianz Hurling League games which were forced to postpone due to yesterday's weather have been rescheduled.

Cork's match against Tipperary was called off due to surface water on the Páirc Uí Rinn pitch while Waterford's game with Galway and Wexford's clash against Kilkenny were both called off due to the weather.

Waterlogging on the Páirc Uí Rinn pitch yesterday. Picture: George Hatchell

The GAA have confirmed that the games have been re-fixed for next weekend.

As a result, the quarter-finals will now be held on the St Patrick's bank holiday weekend with the semi-finals taking place on the weekend of March 23/24.

The final will now take place on the same weekend as the football finals, March 31.

The GAA said that the main aim of the CCCC was to minimise the disruption to the scheduling of club games during April and May.

Yesterday's match between Clare and Limerick was able to go ahead despite the weather conditions.

Clare progress to the quarter-finals after their victory over already-qualified Limerick.

You can find details of the rescheduled matches below:

Laois v Limerick: Saturday, March 9; O'Moore Park; 7pm

Cork v Tipperary: Sunday, March 10; Páirc Uí Rinn; 2pm

Wexford v Kilkenny: Sunday, March 10; Innovate Wexford Park; 2pm

Waterford v Galway: Sunday, March 10; Walsh Park; 2pm