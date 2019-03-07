Hurlers may face four games in 10 days

A selection of Cork hurlers are looking at four games in 10 days if the county progresses to the Allianz League final.

The Cork County Board have fixed the opening round of the Cork SHC divisions/colleges section for Tuesday, March 26, and had there not been a string of postponed games last weekend, the Allianz League would have been wrapped up now.

But with the quarter-finals, semi-finals and league final being pushed back a week as a result of last Sunday’s weather-enforced postponements, Cork hurlers such as Mark Coleman (UCC), Bill Cooper and Seamus Harnedy (both Imokilly) could face a packed schedule of games at the end of this month should John Meyler’s side reach the league decider.

The league semi-finals will be played on the weekend of March 23/24, with the final on the weekend of March 30/31, while the opening two rounds of the Cork SHC colleges/divisions are pencilled in for Tuesday, March 26 and Tuesday, April 2.

Of course, the fault here, should players be asked to play four games in 10 days, does not sit with the Cork County Board, but rather the decision by Croke Park to once again opt for a congested hurling program which contained not a single break weekend from round 3 onwards.

The first round proper of the Cork SFC will throw-in on the weekend of April 6/7, while IFC and PIFC games are across that weekend and April 13/14.

Bar the meeting of Erin’s Own and Ballymartle on April 13, the first round of the Cork SHC doesn’t get up and running until Easter weekend. For the first time, Cork GAA fixture-makers have decided to play games on Good Friday (April 19).

The shape, size and structure of the 2020 Cork championships will be discussed at a club forum this Saturday in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Cork SFC divisions/colleges section

Monday, March 18

Preliminary round: Avondhu v Muskerry, Páirc Uí Rinn, 2pm.

Round 1: Seandún v Beara, Dunmanway, 3pm; CIT v Carbery, Brinny, 3pm; Imokilly v Duhallow, Páirc Uí Rinn, 3.45pm.

Thursday, March 21

Round 1: UCC v Avondhu/Muskerry, Páirc Uí Rinn, 7.30pm.

Cork SHC divisions/colleges section

Tuesday, March 26

Round 1: UCC v CIT, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 4G, 6.30pm; Duhallow v Muskerry, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 4G, 8pm; Carrigdhoun v Imokilly, Páirc Uí Rinn, 6.30pm, Carbery v Avondhu, Páirc Uí Rinn, 8pm.

Cork SFC divisions/colleges section

Thursday, March 28

Round 2: Seandún/Beara v UCC/Avondhu/Muskerry, Páirc Uí Rinn (prov), 6.30pm; CIT/Carbery v Imokilly/Duhallow, Páirc Uí Rinn (prov), 8pm.

Cork SHC divisions/colleges section

Tuesday, April 2

Round 2: UCC/CIT v Duhallow/Muskerry, Páirc Uí Rinn (prov), 6.30pm; Carrigdhoun/Imokilly v Carbery/Avondhu, Páirc Uí Rinn (prov), 8pm.