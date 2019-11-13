News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

How Heffernan fell in love with hurling all over again

How Heffernan fell in love with hurling all over again
By Paul Keane
Wednesday, November 13, 2019 - 06:15 AM

Tipperary's Barry Heffernan was at Aer Lingus Hangar 6 at Dublin Airport this morning where Aer Lingus, in partnership with the GAA & GPA, unveiled a one-of-a-kind customised playing kit for the New York Hurling Classic which takes place at Citi Field in New York on November 16. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Tipperary's Barry Heffernan was at Aer Lingus Hangar 6 at Dublin Airport this morning where Aer Lingus, in partnership with the GAA & GPA, unveiled a one-of-a-kind customised playing kit for the New York Hurling Classic which takes place at Citi Field in New York on November 16. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

A little obsession isn’t always a bad thing — but by last winter, Barry Heffernan figured his own had perhaps cost him the chance of making it with Tipperary.

That was his dream and he had duly stepped up from All-Ireland minor winner in 2012 to senior starter at the beginning of the 2018 championship.

Tipp, however, lost that 2018 opener to Limerick and Heffernan didn’t feature again in the campaign, leading him to fear that he may have blown it.

With Michael Ryan departing as manager, Heffernan presumed the new man in, Liam Sheedy as it happened, would be more interested in upgrading players from the successful U21 team.

“Last year, over the winter months, I thought it was never going to happen, I thought maybe with Tipp, it was kind of over,” said defender Heffernan. “Obviously four of the backs got All Stars for Tipp (in 2019) and they’re all savage hurlers, so trying to get a jersey isn’t easy.”

Yet when All-Ireland final day arrived, Heffernan was the player entrusted with the number three jersey, starting back-to-back Championship games for the first time.

“If someone had told me last year that the year was going to pan out like it did, I would have told you you were mad, to be honest,” said the Nenagh man with the Masters degree in Psychology who realised he had to alter his own outlook to thrive with Tipp.

“I’d kind of focused too much on, you know, that I had to play for Tipperary, and I forgot maybe to enjoy hurling.

“That’s all I focused on this year, enjoying playing hurling, enjoying going over to training.

“By the end of the year, my favourite part of it was going over to train in Thurles, which was huge for me.”

It’s the ultimate mind manipulation that so many elite athletes can struggle with — caring less to perform better.

Heffernan, 24, is quick to address that misuse of words, clarifying that he didn’t care less, rather he allowed himself to forget about the outcome and enjoy the process more, a crucial distinction.

“Obviously I still cared all year, I just focused on enjoying playing hurling and on not being totally focused on the outcome,” he said.

Tipperary jet away this week for the Aer Lingus-sponsored New York Hurling Classic Super 11s tournament which takes place on Saturday at Citi Field. Far from feeling frustration at cutting into the closed season, Heffernan said it’s another reward in what has been a whirlwind few months.

“To be honest, I can’t remember much of the All-Ireland, it all seems like a bit of a blur,” he said. “I remember going up to my mother and father after the match and giving them a hug. I have a picture of that at home, it’s probably something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.

“I remember driving down home the day after and I was still kind of in disbelief. I couldn’t believe it was happening.”

More on this topic

‘This is just total ignorance from GAA’s higher powers’‘This is just total ignorance from GAA’s higher powers’

Kerry final referee suggests change to raise awareness of GAA rulesKerry final referee suggests change to raise awareness of GAA rules

Black card could become a thing of the pastBlack card could become a thing of the past

'Why not do this ourselves?': The Cork clubs leading the way in coaching children'Why not do this ourselves?': The Cork clubs leading the way in coaching children

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Liverpool forward Mo Salah ruled out for EgyptLiverpool forward Mo Salah ruled out for Egypt

Former Ireland striker Kevin Doyle buys half-brother to winning machine AltiorFormer Ireland striker Kevin Doyle buys half-brother to winning machine Altior

17-year-old goalie Bazunu among four players confirmed for Ireland U21 debuts17-year-old goalie Bazunu among four players confirmed for Ireland U21 debuts

Sterling’s bust-up with Gomez like a family row – England boss SouthgateSterling’s bust-up with Gomez like a family row – England boss Southgate


Lifestyle

The Cosmetify Index reveals the cosmetics companies that are generating the most buzz online – and Dubai-based Huda Kattan has the top spot.Huda Beauty tops the 10 ‘most popular’ beauty brands this year

Read the script of Kya deLongchamps’ kitchen-sink drama to set the scene to make an informed choice when selecting this home essentialTake the plunge: Read this checklist before you splash out on your new kitchen sink

SOMETIMES, the journey is more important than the destination. And sometimes, we just want to sit at home eating a bag of jelly beans, while thinking about more jelly beans. Life is only as significant or special as we make it.GameTech: Death Stranding is a divisive, beautiful journey packaged in a cool world

Former Oasis drummer Tony McCarroll tells Richard Purden about the mad times when five Manc-Irish lads became one of the biggest rock bands in the worldNot looking back in anger: Former Oasis drummer looks back at the mad times of one of the biggest rock bands in the world

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 09, 2019

  • 3
  • 4
  • 15
  • 26
  • 27
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »