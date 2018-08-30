How Dubs deliver in second half

A fourth consecutive All-Ireland title for Dublin on Sunday will also mean a 15th straight championship victory. A stretch that has run almost as long as that is their ability to win second halves, beating all their SFC opposition after the break since the beginning of last year’s championship.

A couple of those second periods have been tight affairs, like the games against Donegal and Tyrone this summer when the difference was a solitary point, but you have to go back to Mayo in the All-Ireland final replay of 2016 to find the last time a team enjoyed second-half parity with Jim Gavin’s side.

Indeed, the last time they lost that 35-minute plus period was in that year’s drawn decider with Mayo, when they were bested by five points.

How Dublin have recovered from those games, though, is further proof that Jim Gavin and his players just didn’t learn from their 2014 All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Donegal but those bouts with Mayo too.

The strength of his bench will obviously be credited with that resurgence but then those back-up players are the ‘closers’.

What has often got them to that point has been Gavin’s ability to dust his players off at half-time to dominate the “championship quarter” upon the restart.

It was in those first 15 to 20 minutes of the second half against Galway and Tyrone when Dublin gave themselves such substantial advantages that the latter stages were more about seeing the game out than having to finish on a high like they have had to do against Mayo and Kerry in recent seasons.

After last year, Tyrone will be so aware of avoiding an early setback but negating Dublin’s ability to begin the second half like a new game will be just as vital if they are to achieve a fourth ever All-Ireland title, rather than see Dublin complete a four in a row.