How counties will shape their GAA championships for Covid-19 era

September finals on the cards for both senior football and hurling championships. Previous structures commenced with groups but no decision made as of yet.
Like Tipperary, awaiting word from the Central Competitions Control Committee before finalising their championship restructures. Hoping to retain their new group stages in both codes.
Club football championship to take place as per previous format in August and finish in October. Knock-out county championships to start in September and football final to take place October 4.
Four groups of three in both senior football and hurling, hurling groups are seeded. Executive have said they will alternate codes every second week throughout club window.
Format to be decided but divisional aspect of senior county championships likely to be jettisoned and hurling finals at least set to take place in September.
Seeded four groups of three in both senior football and hurling. SHC final confirmed for August 30. SFC to start in September and possibly conclude on October 4.
Expected to work off their existing group format. Small number of hurling clubs will make that code’s competition simpler.
Have kept their powder dry but they could opt for a variation of the group formats they have had in place with clubs getting at least two championship outings.
Format to be decided but has previously been round-robin to start with in the football championship. County finals set for September with league running late into the year.
: The competitions control committee were quick to confirm their SHC rejig — there will be four groups of three followed by knock-out matches. Dates to be confirmed.
Two rather than three emerging from senior hurling championship groups. Final is September 27. No change to Laois SFC but final may not be played until after Laois exit All-Ireland SFC.
Eleven teams across three groups made up the 2019 SFC with eight going into the knock-out stages. Could be implemented again in August and September.
Their championships are to be formated as usual, beginning in mid-August and finishing up in mid-September. League games will take place before and after.
Three round-robin games for each club in senior football and hurling followed by knock-out. Football deciders on October 3 and 4 and hurling finals a week later.
Speculation that there will be two groups of four in each senior A code with top two in each going into semi-finals.
Football competition comprises top and lower seeded groups of six with six going into knock-outs. The SHC is composed of two groups of five. Both are in line for alterations.
: Existing SFC involves two groups of six with table toppers entering semi-finals and second and third going into quarter-finals. Reformating likely required.
August is set to be a predominantly hurling month, the final possibly taking place on August 23. The SFC is set to commence on hurling semi-finals weekend. Both begin with four groups of three.
Senior hurling championship is set to take up seven weekends from August Bank Holiday, concluding in late September. Senior football competition to conclude a week earlier. Groups set to begin both.
The 2019 SFC involved 14 teams split into two groups with the top four in each advancing to the quarter-finals. That format is expected to be truncated.
Hurling championship begins July 31 and football, based on 2019 system, the following weekend over a six-week basis. Senior football and hurling finals to take place no later than September 20.
The SFC began with groups of four last year and a version of that could be implemented beginning in August.
The old SFC structure of eight from 10 team qualifying for the knock-out system was unwieldy as it was. Bound to be streamlined.
Hurling championship is expected to run on the usual league basis, although the knock-out football championship may be altered to give each club a minimum of two or more games.
Clubs will be proposed a knock-out format with the senior county football final pencilled in for September 20.
SFC to begin on August 16, running on their 2019 structure, with senior final taking place on October 11.
Derry’s knockout championship has been a successful one in recent times although the county board executive have indicated changes.
A minimum of two games has been provided to clubs in the SFC but there have been suggestions of a one-off knock-out competition complemented by league games.
Initial talk of amalgamating the championship and league competitions but strong talk in recent days of returning to previous round-robin then knockout system.
Indications that they will opt for a small round robin system filtering into a knock-out phase. To be applied in both codes.
SFC to be played over eight weekends. Two groups of five will comprise the senior football championship with knock-out and relegation stages thereafter.
Existing knock-out format to start on August 13 and 20 before concluding September 20. Leagues to take place in both months too.