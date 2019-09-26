Horgan facing Reid and Callanan to be named Hurler of the Year

Patrick Horgan has been shortlisted for 2019 PwC Hurler of the Year award, along with Tipperary and Kilkenny captains Séamus Callanan and TJ Reid.

The Cork forward, an All-Star recipient last year and set to repeat that honour next month, is one of two from the county nominated for All Stars, his fellow forward Alan Cadogan being the other.

Horgan has been recognised for his superb individual displays throughout the summer, despite Cork exiting at the All-Ireland quarter-final stage to Kilkenny, during which the Glen Rovers man scored 3-10. He is only the second Corkman to be nominated for Hurler of the Year in the last 13 seasons, following Anthony Nash in 2013.

All-Ireland champions Tipperary are rewarded with 11 nominations, followed by runners-up Kilkenny and Division 1 and Munster champions Limerick each with nine, and Leinster winners Wexford with eight.

Joe McDonagh Cup winners Laois, who beat Dublin to qualify for their All-Ireland quarter-finals, pick up their first nominations in 12 years, Enda Rowland and Jack Kelly bridging the gap to James Young, who was named in 2006 and ’07. Galway and Dublin are also acknowledged, with two nods each.

Callanan, who scored a goal in each of Tipperary’s eight Championship outings, is among the Hurler of the Year nominees for a fourth time, having been among the final three in 2014, ’15 and ’16. The masterful Reid is hoping to pick up the highest individual award for a second time having won it in 2015 and been nominated in 2014.

Like the All-Stars, the Hurler of the Year candidates are chosen by a panel of journalists, but the proportional representation vote on who wins the accolade will be carried out by the inter-county hurling playing body. It is the first time in 10 years that the three players have come from different counties, Tommy Walsh ousting Lar Corbett and John Mullane in 2009.

Horgan is among just six players who were nominated for All-Stars in 2018, the others being Eoin Murphy, Seán Finn, Richie English, Cian Lynch, and Graeme Mulcahy. Eighteen of this year’s 45 were also nominated last year. Jason Forde is the only Tipperary player among the 2018 nominees that is again on the long list.

Callanan’s team-mates Noel McGrath and Brendan Maher were unfortunate to miss out on the final trio, but they are expected to be handed All Stars at the banquet in Dublin on November 1.

Brian Hogan, Cathal Barrett, Barry Heffernan, Pádraic Maher, Ronan Maher, Jason Forde, John McGrath, and John O’Dwyer complete Tipperary’s haul of 11, which is the lowest for All-Ireland champions since Kilkenny earned the same in 2007 and is four fewer than when Tipperary last won the Liam MacCarthy cup three years ago. Those who miss out from the Tipp team that began last month’s final victory over Kilkenny are Seamus Kennedy, Michael Breen, Dan McCormack, and Niall O’Meara.

Apart from Reid and Murphy, Kilkenny have Paddy Deegan, Conor Fogarty, Huw Lawlor, Pádraig Walsh, John Donnelly, Colin Fennelly, and Adrian Mullen nominated. Ballyhale Shamrocks man Mullen is hotly fancied to be crowned Young Hurler of the Year in a shortlist also including last year’s recipient Kyle Hayes and Wexford ace Rory O’Connor.

Largely due to their feats earlier in the hurling year, the 2018 All-Ireland victors Limerick also have nine nominees, with the likes of midfielder William O’Donoghue and forward Peter Casey being proposed for the first time.

Wexford enjoy their best All Stars nominations return since their All-Ireland success in 1996 when they recieved 14. This year’s total of eight beats their six in 2004 when they last claimed the Bob O’Keeffe Cup, and their seven a year earlier having reached the All-Ireland semi-finals.

Despite not making it to the All-Ireland quarter-finals, Dublin are represented by captain Chris Crummey and Eoghan O’Donnell, and Galway by Cathal Mannion and Conor Whelan.

Of those hoping to collect a third All-Star or more, Pádraic Maher is aiming for his sixth, Callanan and Reid their fourth and Brendan Maher, Horgan, Murphy, and Noel McGrath their third.

The All Stars hurling team for 2019 will be revealed on October 31, the day before the gala event. The 45 All-Star football nominations, Footballer of the Year, and Young Footballer of the Year candidates will be known tomorrow morning, and the team on the night of the event in Dublin’s National Convention Centre.

Hurling All-Star nominations

GOALKEEPERS

Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny); Enda Rowland (Laois); Brian Hogan (Tipperary).

DEFENDERS

Chris Crummey, Eoghan O’Donnell (both Dublin); Jack Kelly (Laois); Mike Casey, Richie English, Seán Finn (all Limerick); Paddy Deegan, Conor Fogarty, Huw Lawlor, Pádraig Walsh (all Kilkenny); Cathal Barrett, Barry Heffernan, Brendan Maher, Pádraic Maher, Ronan Maher (all Tipperary); Paudie Foley, Matthew O’Hanlon, Liam Ryan (all Wexford).

MIDFIELDERS

Cathal Mannion (Galway); Cian Lynch, William O’Donoghue (both Limerick); Noel McGrath (Tipperary); Kevin Foley, Diarmuid O’Keeffe (both Wexford).

FORWARDS

Alan Cadogan, Patrick Horgan (both Cork); Conor Whelan (Galway); Peter Casey, Aaron Gillane, Kyle Hayes, Graeme Mulcahy (all Limerick); John Donnelly, Colin Fennelly, Adrian Mullen, T.J. Reid (all Kilkenny); Seamus Callanan, Jason Forde, John McGrath, John O’Dwyer (all Tipperary); Lee Chin, Conor McDonald, Rory O’Connor (all Wexford).

County breakdown: Tipperary 11; Kilkenny 9; Limerick 9; Wexford 8; Cork 2, Dublin 2, Galway 2, Laois 2.

Hurler of the Year nominees: Patrick Horgan (Cork); Seamus Callanan (Tipperary); TJ Reid (Kilkenny).

Young Hurler of the Year (U21) nominees: Kyle Hayes (Limerick); Adrian Mullen (Kilkenny); Rory O’Connor (Wexford).

