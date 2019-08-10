News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Horan: When Dubs turn on the afterburners, ‘suddenly your legs get a bit heavy’

Horan: When Dubs turn on the afterburners, ‘suddenly your legs get a bit heavy’
By Tony Leen

Sports Editor

Saturday, August 10, 2019 - 08:53 PM

That after the event, James Horan didn’t appear exasperated by the persistent line of questioning regarding the catastrophic opening 12 minutes of the second half for Mayo suggests he too believes their All-Ireland semi-final hopes foundered in that period.

Dublin, he said, “pinned back their ears” and went to work on decimating all the good work Mayo had put in to build a 0-8 to 0-6 half time lead.

“We were pretty strong in the first half, we defended well and built a few good scores. I thought we were patient and could have gone in more than two (points) up.

“But at the start of the second half, Dublin were very strong and they came at us very hard," Horan reflected. “Con O’Callaghan got a goal but before that we put a shot into their goalie’s hands and (Dublin) came down and scored from it.

Then they won the next five or six of our kickouts and got a second goal. In that period they were in complete control and we were struggling to get our hands on possession.

Indeed. It’s not as if Mayo weren’t expecting a revved up side chasing history after the break. So how come Horan’s players were simply blown away?

“They had changed nothing obvious, they definitely pinned back their ears a little bit and ran at us when they got the bal. They weren’t doing that as much in the first half but they got a step on us for some of those goals and they finished them very well.

“A team like Dublin are always going to come at you and we were on the ropes and we didn’t deal with it well. They came from a lot of different angles and really got their tails up so it took us a while to adjust. They had a very strong period and we couldn’t deal with it,” rued the Mayo manager.

“They are always going to come at you, they have such pace and athleticism and skill all over the place. When Con O’Callaghan got the ball in his hands he was just going run at his man (Lee Keegan). When a couple of things like that happen, suddenly your legs get a bit heavy and they took full advantage for that period.”

More on this topic

Ian McKellen leads Perthshire Pride paradeIan McKellen leads Perthshire Pride parade

Harry Kane’s late brace breaks Aston Villa’s resistanceHarry Kane’s late brace breaks Aston Villa’s resistance

Universal Pictures cancels The Hunt release in wake of mass shootingsUniversal Pictures cancels The Hunt release in wake of mass shootings

Protesters gather in Dublin to call on Gardaí to enforce hate speech legislationProtesters gather in Dublin to call on Gardaí to enforce hate speech legislation

More in this Section

Harry Kane’s late brace breaks Aston Villa’s resistanceHarry Kane’s late brace breaks Aston Villa’s resistance

Jim Gavin: 'Dublin's familiarity with Mayo helped size them up'Jim Gavin: 'Dublin's familiarity with Mayo helped size them up'

In 12 devastating minutes, Dublin punch Mayo’s lights out In 12 devastating minutes, Dublin punch Mayo’s lights out

Wexford Youths produce stunning performance over Gintra in UEFA Women's Champions LeagueWexford Youths produce stunning performance over Gintra in UEFA Women's Champions League


Lifestyle

Zest is always a good trick to have up your baking sleeve. The colourful layer that is a part of the skin, and sits above the pith, mirrors the taste of the fruit beneath; lime zest is more piquant than orange zest for example.Michelle Darmody on adding zing to your baking

If you happen to find yourself driving down around the hilly farmlands around Macroom in west Cork, you may come across a strange sight.Currabinny Cooks: Using mozzarella in the summer months

Beetroot is my star of the week for this column.Darina Allen: Sweet and savoury recipes using beetroot

Ireland's beef farmers are not having the best time of it at the moment.Restaurant review: FX Buckley Steakhouse, Dublin

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 10, 2019

  • 6
  • 12
  • 28
  • 33
  • 44
  • 45
  • 40

Full Lotto draw results »