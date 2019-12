Holders UCC learn Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup opponents

DCU will be Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup hosts in 2020 and have been handed a Round 1 game against Garda College on January 12.

There will be eight Round 1 games on that date with holders UCC handed a tough test away to NUIG.

Meanwhile, UCC will launch the defence of their Fitzgibbon Cup title from a group containing Cork IT and NUIG.

Sigerson Cup (first named team at home): (A) NUIG v UCC, (B) IT Tralee v IT Carlow, (C) IT Sligo v UL, (D) Athlone IT v Letterkenny IT, (E) UCD v UU, (F) Maynooth v St Mary’s, (G) DCU v Garda College, (H) QUB v TU Dublin.

Fitzgibbon Cup groups: Group A (1. UL 2. DCU 3. Maynooth U 4. Trinity); Group B (1. Mary I 2. TU Dublin 3. WIT 4. LIT); Group C (1. NUIG 2. UCC 3. Cork IT); Group D (1. UCD 2. IT Carlow 3. GMIT).

GAA coaching from those who know best: A brainstorming session with football's sharpest minds