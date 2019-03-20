History as Patrician Academy Mallow claim first Simcox Cup

Patrician Academy Mallow 2-16 - 2-10 St Francis College Rochestown

A special day for Patrician Academy, Mallow as they claimed their first Simcox Cup (Cork PPS senior A football championship title) at the 4G pitch in Páirc Uí Chaoimh. And a thoroughly deserved victory it was too. From start to finish, they played with a huge collective spirit and determination, and with an All Ireland C final against St Paul’s College Oughterard on Saturday week, this will serve as a massive shot in the arm.

With the wind at their backs, the sides were deadlocked 0-6 apiece at the half-way stage, leaving Patrician Academy with it all to do But, they played their best football against the elements with most of the scoring damage done in the second 30 minutes. There was no weakness in their team as they took the game to their opponents straight from the resumption.

Points from Barry O’Shea and Jack Dillon pushed them two clear before Conor Corbett scored the opening goal. A lovely finish from the corner forward after good work from Ciarán O’Sullivan. Three Conor Russell frees reduced the gap but it wasn’t long before the Academy found the range again.

A glorious six-minute spell that yielded 1-4 without reply. Captain Kieran Twomey’s accuracy from the dead ball started the dominant period, the highlight of which was Eoin Kelleher’s goal which came after a splendid move involving Eanna O’Hanlon and Corbett.

Alan O’Hare pulled a goal back for St Francis College – who were left to rue 12 wides - but crucially the Mallow team replied with Corbett and Twomey points. Russell netted a penalty after Adam Cantwell was fouled, but again Patrician Academy confidently kept their composure finding the range twice more on a historic day for the school.

Scorers for Patrician Academy: C Corbett (1-3), E Kelleher (1-1), K Twomey (0-4 frees), B O’Shea (0-3), J Dillon (0-2), B O’Sullivan, C O’Shea and E O’Hanlon (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Francis College: C Russell (1-7, 1-0 pen, 0-4 frees), A O’Hare (1-1, 0-1 free), S Fenton and A Sheehy (0-1 each).

Patrician Academy: J Murphy (Mallow); O Carroll (Mallow), N O’Riordan (Mallow), B O’Sullivan (Castlemagner); J Hadden (Mallow), C O’Shea (Kilshannig), S Merritt (Mallow); K Twomey (Kilshannig, Capt), E O’Hanlon (Kilshannig); J Dillon (Mallow), B O’Shea (Kilshannig), E Kelleher (Mallow); C O’Sullivan (Kilshannig), C Carroll (Mallow), C Corbett (Clyda Rovers).

Subs: D Walsh (Clyda Rovers) for C O’Sullivan (39), B O’Connor (Clyda Rovers) for C Carroll (55), K O’Mahony (Mallow) for J Hadden (60).

St Francis College: M White (Douglas); M Harrington (Nemo Rangers), B O’Neill (Douglas), T Murphy (St Michael’s); S Downey (Shamrocks, Capt), N O’Connell (Cobh), S Andrews (Shamrock); P O’Halloran (Ballygarvan), S Harrington (Passage); S Fenton (Ballygarvan), A O’Hare (Douglas), P Vaughan (Carrigaline); A Sheehy (Douglas), C Russell (Douglas), A Cantwell (Douglas).

Subs: S Aherne (Douglas) for S Harrington (half-time), R O’Halloran (Ballygarvan) for P Vaughan (39), A Hennessy (St Michael’s) for A Sheehy (45), J O’Connell (Douglas) for M Harrington (48), F Sheehan (Douglas)for S Fenton (56), D Fenton (Douglas) for S Downey (60).

Referee: Simon Stokes (Tullylease).