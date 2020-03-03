Hill goal proves key as St Joseph’s edge past Coláiste Eoin

St Joseph’s, Rochfortbridge 2-11 Coláiste Eoin 2-9

A 53rd-minute goal from Devon Hill proved pivotal as St Joseph’s, Rochfortbridge overcame Coláiste Eoin by two points in their Top Oil Leinster Schools Senior ‘A’ Football Championship semi-final in Leixlip yesterday.

Coláiste Eoin had built up a head of steam in the final quarter to trail by just a solitary point but Hill’s superb finish stalled their momentum with a Séamus Ó Fiachna penalty in added time arriving too late to save them.

St Joseph’s enjoyed a deserved 1-4 to 1-3 interval lead thanks to a goal from Jack Torpey in the sixth minute with Luke Breathnach pouncing for Coláiste Eoin’s goal in the 23rd minute.

St Joseph’s resumed on the front foot and Aaron Keeleghan’s three points in quick succession proved vital.

Scorers for St Joseph’s, Rochfortbridge: A Keeleghan 0-7 (2f), J Torpey, D Hill 1-1 each, B Kelly, S Fleming 0-1 each.

Coláiste Eoin: L Breathnach 1-2, S Ó Fiachna 1-1 (1-0 pen, 0-1 f), C Nuinseann (f), O Ó Grádaigh, B Ó Donnchú, L Ó Fiachna (f), B Ó Scanláin, D Puirséil 0-1 each.

St Joseph’s, Rochfortbridge: J Mulkerins; K Ruzzell, C Daly, L Moran; C Daly, J Gahan, M McCormack; N Smullen, R Keyes; B Kelly, S Fleming, P Quinn; J Torpey, A Keelegahn, D Hill.

Subs: J Cole for Keyes (45), C Borthwick for Smullen (63).

Coláiste Eoin: O Ó Cróinín; M Mac an Tuile, C Ó Cathasaigh, C Ó Duibhir; B Ó Scanláin, I Ó hEithir, C Seoighe; B Mac Síthigh, S Ó Fiachna; C Nuinseann, L Breathnach, L Ó Fiachna; S Ó Cuanaigh, D Mac Duinnsléibhe, D Puirséil.

Subs: B Ó Donnchú for Seoighe (38), O Ó Grádaigh for Nuinseann (49).

Referee: David Coady (Kildare).