Highlights: Limerick kick off new season with win over All-Ireland champions Tipp

Limerick's Darragh O'Donnovan and Tipperary’s Mark Kehoe in action in their meeting in LIT Grounds. Pictutre: Brian Arthur
By Sports Desk Staff
Monday, December 23, 2019 - 02:16 PM

A final quarter surge by Limerick, which included a David Dempsey goal, brought an end to Tipperary’s involvement in the Co-op Superstores Munster hurling league with the Shannonsiders scoring a 2-22 to 1-17 win at the LIT Gaelic Grounds.

Tipperary, who never led this contest beyond the opening minutes, had reduced the deficit to the minimum 12 minutes from home.

No closer, though, would they come as Limerick sped into the distance with four unanswered points in as many minutes thanks to half-backs, Dan Morrissey and Paddy O’Loughlin, and a Seamus Flanagan pair.

- You can watch back all the top moments from the clash below

