Here's your match previews and predictions for the weekend's GAA action

John Fogarty and Eoghan Cormican preview the weekend's GAA fixtures.

SATURDAY

Allianz Football League, Round 3.

Division 1.

Dublin v Monaghan, Croke Park 7pm (C. Branagan, Down) Live Eir Sport, RTÉ).

Monaghan have been a thorn in Dublin’s side in this competition over the last two seasons. Dessie Farrell mightn’t have learned as much in Mayo as he did against Kerry on opening day but Monaghan will provide a test for his younger players. Seamus McEnaney will relish this trip to GAA HQ too but Dublin can’t countenance a third straight League loss to the Farney men.

Verdict: Dublin.

Division 2: Armagh v Kildare, Athletic Grounds 7pm (D. Coldrick Meath) Live Eir Sport.

Two teams that have to get up and running right away if they are to keep their promotion aspirations on track. Both suffered slightly surprising defeats last weekend and if there was one more shocking than the other it was Armagh’s in Portlaoise as much as Laois have been a bogey team of theirs. A real shoot-out beckons and Kildare may take something from it.

Verdict: Draw.

Division 4: Waterford v Wexford, Fraher Field 7pm (J. Ryan, Cork).

Wexford are a different animal at home and this relatively short trip across their western border won’t upset them too much. Waterford are pointless thus far and may remain that way as Wexford will have momentum from seeing off Carlow last weekend.

Verdict: Wexford.

Eirgrid Leinster U20 FC, Round 1:

Wicklow v Dublin, Aughrim 2pm (J. Hickey, Carlow).

Verdict: Dublin.

Louth v Offaly, Lannleire GAA, Dunleer 2pm (B. Tiernan, Dublin).

Verdict: Louth.

Eirgrid Ulster U20 FC, Round 1.

Derry v Fermanagh, Celtic Park 2pm (E. McFeely, Donegal).

Verdict: Derry.

Electric Ireland Fitzgibbon Cup semi-finals.

Mary Immaculate College v IT Carlow, DCU Sportsgrounds 2pm (J. Keenan, Wicklow). Live gaa.ie/gaanow

Led by Enda Rowland, IT Carlow have a strong cohort of Laois players and the likes of Kilkenny pair Liam Blanchfield and Richie Leahy add a sharpness to their attack. For Mary Immaculate, they’ll be hoping Tim O’Mahony is fit. Ray McCormack brings drive from midfield. This is going to be tight but we’ll give a hesitant nod to IT Carlow.

Verdict: IT Carlow.

DCU v UCC, DCU Sportsgrounds 2pm (F. Horgan, Tipperary). Live gaa.ie/gaanow

Ever since DCU was confirmed to host the Fitzgibbon and Sigerson Cup finals, there has been an added onus on the Glasnevin college to have their teams reach both deciders. There is a heady blend of Dublin, Kilkenny and Wexford talent in their set-up where John Donnelly and Rory O’Connor have been in excellent form. UCC, though, have so many of last year’s competition winning team still involved that they are difficult to bet against. Their Cork contingent is immensely strong and Mark Kehoe is now impressing for Tipperary while Conor Boylan and Paddy O’Loughlin are serious Limerick talents. Plus there’s Kerry star Shane Conway fresh from helping to see off Offaly in the League last weekend.

A cracker in the making which UCC can just about win.

Verdict: UCC.

Lidl Ladies NFL Round 3 Division 1

Dublin v Cork, Croke Park (N McCormack, Laois), 5pm.

It is the clash of the All-Ireland champions and the NFL title holders at Croke Park Saturday evening. When the sides last met, Dublin prevailed at GAA HQ in the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final, in front of 10,886 spectators. Earlier in the season, Cork eventually had the measure of Dublin in a gripping Lidl NFL Division 1 semi-final at Kilkenny’s Nowlan Park.

Dublin manager Mick Bohan has brought Orlagh Nolan, Hannah O’Neill and Caoimhe O’Connor, who netted against Cork last August, into his starting line-up, while Cork are unchanged from last weekend. Dublin have three points from four to date, while Cork are chasing a third win on the spin.

Verdict: Dublin

Division 2 Tyrone v Clare, Drumragh (G Chapman, Sligo), 3.30pm.

Verdict: Tyrone

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Round 2 Division 2

Cork v Meath, Cork Camogie Grounds, 2pm.

Verdict: Cork.

SUNDAY

Allianz Football League, Round 3.

Division 1.

Meath v Mayo, Páirc Tailteann 2pm (S. Hurson, Tyrone). Live TG4 Youtube.

A draw or a defeat for either team here and it will be a long two-week wait until Round 4. Mayo are the longest standing side in the top flight but little of what they have shown thus far suggests they are going to defend their title as James Horan perseveres with giving youth its head for the second spring in a row. Meath are missing some sparkle upfront and while they will regard this one as eminently winnable Mayo get the nod.

Verdict: Draw.

Donegal v Galway, O’Donnell Park Letterkenny 2pm (J. McQuillan, Cavan) Deferred TG4.

If Donegal’s record in Ballybofey is one to be proud of their return in Letterkenny leaves a lot to be desired. On each of the last five occasions they have hosted a game in O’Donnell Park, Donegal have lost (You have to go back to 2014 when they saw off Monaghan for their last success there). There will be several in the Galway camp who will remember how they claimed a one-point win at the same venue two years ago. Both teams are flying high but how Galway lost out in Tralee will grate and inspire them at the same time.

Verdict: Galway.

Tyrone v Kerry, Healy Park 2pm (F. Kelly, Longford) Live TG4.

Peter Keane must be thrilled with the stern tests which his team have faced over the past fortnight. He may choose to rest some players as he did last weekend but it provides him with an ideal opportunity to test out a few new faces. Tyrone will have breathed a sigh of relief about the intentions of Cathal McShane but it won’t be until the tail end of the campaign that he’ll be firing for them again. Kerry have a good record in Omagh and against a Tyrone team that looked ragged last weekend they can take more points.

Verdict: Kerry.

Division 2.

Westmeath v Fermanagh, TEG Cusack Park 2pm (N. Mooney, Cavan).

Mickey Graham expected a response from Cavan after their awful opening day showing against Armagh and it was duly delivered against Westmeath. Fermanagh have actually looked better across their first two games but those exertions might catch up here.

Verdict: Westmeath.

Laois v Cavan, MW Hire O’Moore Park 2pm (N. Cullen, Fermanagh).

Laois have become the most talked-about team in the division this spring and are now being mentioned as promotion candidates. Whether they are ready for that remains to be seen but they can pick off Cavan here.

Verdict: Laois.

Roscommon v Clare, Dr Hyde Park 2pm (D. O’Mahoney, Tipperary).

All of a sudden the pressure has come on top of Anthony Cunningham and his men and Clare aren’t going to spare them given their full Sam Maguire Cup status is at stake. The absentees from the Roscommon panel this season seem to be felt more than the big names missing from the Clare camp.

Verdict: Roscommon.

Division 3.

Derry v Tipperary, Celtic Park 1pm (J. Henry, Mayo).

With only a point to their names, this was not the start Rory Gallagher would have hoped to have made in his new role as Derry boss. If this goes down to the closing stages, Tipperary will fancy themselves to pick up something once again. But surely there must be some kick to come from Gallagher’s charges - if they harness their disappointment they can claim their first victory.

Verdict: Derry.

Longford v Leitrim, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 2pm (P. Hughes, Armagh).

Pádraic Davis will be satisfied with how his charges have gone about their business since claiming the O’Byrne Cup. Offaly were always going to be difficult and to pick up a point in Tullamore was a notable achievement. Leitrim were far inferior to Cork last weekend but it can be argued that most teams in this group will be also. This will be closer although a home win is the wisest call.

Verdict: Longford.

Louth v Offaly, Gaelic Grounds 2pm (P. Faloon, Down).

A relegation battle will loom large for whoever falls here. A draw will hardly do either team given they’ve yet to win a game.

Verdict: Offaly.

Cork v Down, Pairc Ui Chaoimh 2pm (B. Tiernan, Dublin).

Cork will have to play a far more patient game here than what they displayed in their opening two matches. Down reckon they should be two for two like their opponents and Paddy Tally has to be commended for how they have fared given the players he lost during the winter and the delayed return of the Kilcoo brigade. He is bereft of the forward options which the hosts can call on - and this may prove decisive.

Verdict: Cork.

Division 4.

Carlow v Limerick, Netwatch Cullen Park, 2pm (S. Lonergan, Tipperary).

If Carlow are to make a quick return to Division 3, it’s games like this that they have to win. Right now though, Limerick appear to have more promotion credentials.

Verdict: Draw.

Wicklow v Sligo, Aughrim 2pm (K. Faloon, Armagh).

An excellent win for Wicklow last weekend and downing an unbeaten Sligo outfit would be a real fillip.

Verdict: Wicklow.

London v Antrim, McGovern Park, Ruislip 2pm (J. Bermingham, Cork).

The Exiles looked more like a cohesive outfit against Limerick than in their opening day shocker against Sligo. Antrim also lost to Sligo but only marginally and should claim a second win.

Verdict: Antrim.

Eirgrid Connacht U20 FC quarter-final.

Mayo v Galway, Elverys MacHale Park 2pm.

Verdict: Galway.

Lidl Ladies NFL Round 3.

Division 1.

Donegal v Galway, Letterkenny (G McMahon, Mayo), 12pm.

After their respective opening round losses, both sides picked up their first win of the spring last weekend.

Verdict: Galway.

Tipperary v Westmeath, Templetuohy (K Phelan, Laois), 1pm.

Tipperary are fancied to pick up their first Division 1 win of the campaign here.

Verdict: Tipperary.

Mayo v Waterford, Swinford (S Coyle, Donegal), 2.30pm.

Both sides are looking to bounce back from defeats last weekend. Home advantage may prove key.

Verdict: Mayo.

Division 2.

Meath v Monaghan, Páirc Tailteann, Navan (J Murphy, Carlow), 11.45am.

Verdict: Monaghan.

Kerry v Armagh, Austin Stack Park Tralee (N McCormack, Laois), 12pm.

Verdict: Kerry.

Cavan v Wexford, St Matthew’s Park, Denn (B Rice, Down), 2pm.

Verdict: Cavan.

Division 3.

Laois v Longford, O’Moore Park, Portlaoise (K Corcoran, Mayo), 12pm.

Verdict: Laois.

Fermanagh v Roscommon, Derrygonnelly (D Carolan, Armagh), 2pm.

Verdict: Roscommon.

Kildare v Wicklow, St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge (A O’Connell, Galway), 2pm.

Verdict: Kildare.

Sligo v Down, Eastern Harps, Keash (J Devlin, Galway), 2pm.

Verdict: Down.

Division 4.

Louth v Limerick, Cooley Kickhams (C Groome, Offaly), 2pm.

Verdict: Limerick.

Leitrim v Antrim, Ballinamore (P Clifford, Donegal), 2pm.

Verdict: Leitrim.

Derry v Offaly, Owenbeg (P Burke, Louth), 2pm.

Verdict: Derry.

Littlewoods Ireland Camogie League Round 2.

Division 1.

Offaly v Cork, St. Brendan’s Park, Birr, 3pm.

Cork looked impressive when overcoming Waterford with nine to spare last weekend. The Rebels should pick up their second win here.

Verdict: Cork.

Waterford v Kilkenny, WIT Carriganore, 2pm.

Having had a bye in the opening round, this is a first outing for new Kilkenny boss, Brian Dowling.

Verdict: Kilkenny.

Division 2.

Derry v Kerry, Maghera, 1pm.

Verdict: Derry.

Wexford v Down, St. Patrick’s Park, Enniscorthy, 2pm.

Verdict: Wexford.

Kildare v Westmeath, Hawkfield Centre of Excellence, Newbridge, 2pm.

Verdict: Westmeath.

Laois v Antrim, Abbeyleix GAA, 2pm.

Verdict: Antrim.

Tipperary v Dublin, The Ragg, 2pm.

Verdict: Tipperary.

Division 3.

Cavan v Limerick, Kingspan Breffni Park, 2pm.

Verdict: Limerick.

Offaly v Roscommon, St. Brendan’s Park, Birr, 1pm.

Verdict: Roscommon.

Wicklow v Tyrone, Arklow Geraldines Ballymoney GAA ground, 2pm.

Verdict: Wicklow.

Carlow v Armagh, Netwatch Training Centre, Fenagh, 2pm.

Verdict: Carlow.

Clare v Down, Meelick GAA, 1pm.

Verdict: Down.