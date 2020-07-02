Here's when each county plans to play their GAA club finals

Just ten counties will use the full 13-week GAA club window to run off their county championships.
The hurling and football finals in Cork and Meath will not be played until the first and second weekends of October respectively, while the football finals in Derry, Laois, and Galway are down for decision on October 4, just a fortnight before these counties return to National League action.
The inter-county squads who’ll enjoy a greater period of preparation time for championship include the Wexford and Waterford hurlers. The Wexford SHC will be completed by the weekend of August 22/23, with the Waterford hurling decider pencilled in a week later.
August 22-23;
Sunday, August 30
Sunday, Sept 13;
Sept 12-13;
Sunday, Sept 13;
Sept 19-20;
Sept 19-20;
Sept 18-20;
Sept 19-20;
Sept 20;
Sept 20;
Sept 18-20; Sept 18-20;
Sept 20;
Sept 19-20;
Sept 19-20; Sept 19-20;
Sept 20;
Sept 20;
Sept 26-27; Sept 26-27;
Sept 26-27;
Sept 27;
Sept 27;
Sept 26-27;
Sept 26-27;
Sept 27;
Sept 26-27;
Sept 27;
Sept 27 (prov);
Sept 27 (prov);
Sept 27;
Sept 27;
Sept 26-27;
Sept 27 (prov);
Sept 26-27.
Oct 2-4; Oct 2-4 (Oct 9-11 alternative if dual club involved);
Oct 3-4;
Oct 4;
Oct 3-4;
Oct 4-5;
Oct 4;
Oct 4;
Oct 4;
Oct 11;
Oct 11.
TBC