Here's when each county plans to play their GAA club finals

Just ten counties will use the full 13-week GAA club window to run off their county championships.

The hurling and football finals in Cork and Meath will not be played until the first and second weekends of October respectively, while the football finals in Derry, Laois, and Galway are down for decision on October 4, just a fortnight before these counties return to National League action.

The inter-county squads who’ll enjoy a greater period of preparation time for championship include the Wexford and Waterford hurlers. The Wexford SHC will be completed by the weekend of August 22/23, with the Waterford hurling decider pencilled in a week later.

AUGUST

Wexford SHC final: August 22-23;

Waterford: SHC final: Sunday, August 30

SEPTEMBER

Antrim SHC final: Sunday, Sept 13;

Dublin SHC final: Sept 12-13;

Antrim SFC final: Sunday, Sept 13;

Cavan SFC final: Sept 19-20;

Dublin SFC final: Sept 19-20;

Down SFC final: Sept 18-20;

Kerry SHC final: Sept 19-20;

Limerick SHC final: Sept 20;

Louth SFC final: Sept 20;

Mayo SFC final: Sept 18-20; Mayo SHC final: Sept 18-20;

Offaly SFC final: Sept 20;

Sligo SFC final: Sept 19-20;

Tipperary SHC final: Sept 19-20; Tipperary SFC final: Sept 19-20;

Tyrone SFC final: Sept 20;

Wicklow SFC final: Sept 20;

Clare SHC final: Sept 26-27; Clare SFC final: Sept 26-27;

Donegal SFC final: Sept 26-27;

Fermanagh SFC final: Sept 27;

Galway SHC final: Sept 27;

Kerry SFC final: Sept 26-27;

Kildare SFC final: Sept 26-27;

Kilkenny SHC final: Sept 27;

Laois SHC final: Sept 26-27;

Leitrim SFC final: Sept 27;

Longford SFC final: Sept 27 (prov);

Monaghan SFC final: Sept 27 (prov);

Offaly SHC final: Sept 27;

Roscommon SFC final: Sept 27;

Sligo SHC final: Sept 26-27;

Westmeath SFC final: Sept 27 (prov);

Wexford SFC final: Sept 26-27.

OCTOBER

Cork SHC final: Oct 2-4; Cork SFC final: Oct 2-4 (Oct 9-11 alternative if dual club involved);

Derry SFC final: Oct 3-4;

Galway SFC final: Oct 4;

Kildare SHC final: Oct 3-4;

Laois SFC final: Oct 4-5;

Limerick SFC final: Oct 4;

Meath SFC final: Oct 4;

Waterford SFC final: Oct 4;

Carlow SFC final: Oct 11;

Meath SHC final: Oct 11.

*Armagh: TBC