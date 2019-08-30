News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Here's the Kerry XV looking to stop the 'Drive for Five' on Sunday

By Joel Slattery
Friday, August 30, 2019 - 08:15 PM

Kerry have made one change to the side that beat Tyrone last time out as Peter Keane has named the team tasked with stopping Dublin's 'Drive for Five'.

Gavin White comes into the team in place of Shane Enright as they look to bring Sam Maguire back to the Kingdom for the first time since 2014.

Shane Ryan, Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley, Tom O’Sullivan, Gavin Crowley, Adrian Spillane, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Seán O’Shea, David Clifford, Killian Spillane and captain White are all set to play in their first All-Ireland final in Croke Park on Sunday.

Templenoe's Adrian Spillane will partner David Moran in the middle of the park while the exciting full forward line of Clifford, Paul Geaney and Killian Spillane will be be looking to trouble the Dubs' defence.

KERRY v Dublin: S. Ryan; J. Foley, T. Morley, T. O’Sullivan; P. Murphy; G. Crowley, B. Ó. Beaglaoich; D. Moran, A. Spillane; G. White, S. O’Shea, S. O’Brien; D. Clifford, P. Geaney, K. Spillane.

