Here's the Kerry XV looking to stop the 'Drive for Five' on Sunday

Kerry have made one change to the side that beat Tyrone last time out as Peter Keane has named the team tasked with stopping Dublin's 'Drive for Five'.

Gavin White comes into the team in place of Shane Enright as they look to bring Sam Maguire back to the Kingdom for the first time since 2014.

Gavin White for Shane Enright the one change in the names #Kerry final team from that which started the Tyrone game. #GAA August 30, 2019

Shane Ryan, Jason Foley, Tadhg Morley, Tom O’Sullivan, Gavin Crowley, Adrian Spillane, Brian Ó Beaglaoich, Seán O’Shea, David Clifford, Killian Spillane and captain White are all set to play in their first All-Ireland final in Croke Park on Sunday.

Templenoe's Adrian Spillane will partner David Moran in the middle of the park while the exciting full forward line of Clifford, Paul Geaney and Killian Spillane will be be looking to trouble the Dubs' defence.

Team Announcement: Kerry vs Dublin - All Ireland Final pic.twitter.com/OgsnpMI31Z — Kerry GAA (@Kerry_Official) August 30, 2019

KERRY v Dublin: S. Ryan; J. Foley, T. Morley, T. O’Sullivan; P. Murphy; G. Crowley, B. Ó. Beaglaoich; D. Moran, A. Spillane; G. White, S. O’Shea, S. O’Brien; D. Clifford, P. Geaney, K. Spillane.

READ MORE Can Kerry stop the Dublin juggernaut?

Quirke's Extra-time: The final predictions. Who calls it for Dublin by eight or nine?