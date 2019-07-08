Here's the best reaction to Laois's shock win over Dublin in videos, photos, and tweets

Laois's victory over Dublin has sent shockwaves through the hurling world.

A shock to go in the annals of hurling alongside Antrim beating Offaly in '89 and Kerry defeating Waterford in '93, the victory sparked a joyous pitch invasion at O'Moore Park.

"I've never witnessed anything like what was at the final whistle," said midfielder Paddy Purcell. Judging by the scenes captured at the game, he wasn't wrong.

That feeling when you knock @dublingaaofficial out of the hurling championship. Congratulations to @clglaois #RTEGAA pic.twitter.com/w6Lyev8PLY — RTÉ GAA (@RTEgaa) July 7, 2019

Paddy Purcell celebrates. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Ryan Mullaney celebrates after the game. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Laois manager Eddie Brennan celebrates with Ross King after the game. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Some of the scenes at full time pic.twitter.com/y1DWME5ycl — Colm Parkinson (@Woolberto) July 7, 2019

The victory came a week after Laois's Joe McDonagh Cup success. The celebrations after that game certainly did no harm to them yesterday, so another celebration was in order.

Ross King and Jack Kelly even picked up famous hurling fan Buff Egan on their way out of O'Moore Park and invited him along to their post-match meal.

You can relive the "shock of the year" stoppage time drama as carried by Midlands 103 from the 1:16:00 mark below:

"I've not seen as Laois crowd that mad on a pitch since Electric Picnic" - @Shaneytweet on Sunday Sport— Damien O'Meara (@damien_omeara) July 7, 2019

It was a privilege to commentate on that epic battle in O’Moore Park today between Laois & Dublin. @pauriclodge was ever the professional in remaining calm....I would have lost my 💩 if it was me!! Some win for Laois....👏🏻 — Shane McGrath (@Shaneytweet) July 7, 2019

The victory was celebrated in style with dyed-in-the-wool supporters.

Pádraig Delaney celebrates with team-mates and supporters. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Ross King celebrates. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Aaron Dunphy, right, and Joe Phelan celebrate. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Eddie Brennan celebrates at the final whistle. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

It was hailed near and far, from the honorary Laoismen in the backroom team...

Today’s results is a credit to the honesty and work rate that this squad of players have worked towards since November! They put in some really hard nights earlier this season! Very proud of each one of them @CLGLaois — David Moriarty (@moriartydave71) July 7, 2019

...To the many proud Laoismen celebrating at home and abroad.

Just an exile watching this on repeat 😂💙 pic.twitter.com/QQZu7oP55z — Cahir Healy (@cahir_healy) July 7, 2019

This is who we are, this is what we are, this is why we follow. Thank you @CLGLaois hurlers, you made a man feel like a boy and a boy feel like a man. Laois Abú indeed #laoisabu19 pic.twitter.com/EIoVm7dEjO — Brian Ramsbottom (@TheOneRam) July 7, 2019

The million times I made the journey home from Portlaoise was often sad and always took me 37 minutes. It will take at least two hours tonight. I’m going to flatten the car battery blowing the horn. H’on Laois. Unreal stuff. — Ciarán Muldowney (@CiarnMuldowney) July 7, 2019

That was incredible. It was NO fluke. A brilliant performance from Laois. I jumped the fence in Navan in '92 as a 14 year old and the only other time was today. Laois, Laois, Laois, Laois, Laois, Laois — Colm Parkinson (@Woolberto) July 7, 2019

There wasn’t much hurling done around Killeshin/Crettyard growing up, but am a proud Laois man waking up this morning. Mighty effort @NedzerB13 @fitztommy14 @moriartydave71 pic.twitter.com/0qYIr0EZK8 — Killian Whelan (@Killian_Whelan) July 8, 2019

I was 50-50 whether to cover the last round of the Irish Open today or go report on my native county take on the Dubs. Goes without saying I'm happy with the choice now. One of the great days in Portlaoisehttps://t.co/16OFpJU448 — Brendan O'Brien (@byBrendanOBrien) July 7, 2019

Laois had been overlooked in advance to the point of one bookmaker releasing odds for a Dublin v Tipperary quarter-final.

No disrespect meant to Tipp.... pic.twitter.com/Q7QS44vq5p — Paddy Aherne (@Paddyaherne) July 7, 2019

There were too many heroes to mention them all...

John Lennon a contender for man of the match in Laois v Dublin. Imagine. — Conor Kane (@ConorKane0909) July 7, 2019

John Lennon celebrates. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

When the conversation about All Stars comes at the end of the year I’ve a feeling a few Laois lads will be getting mentions. For me Enda Rowland is one of the best keepers around. Puckouts. Saves.....and he scores points!! #somepuck — Shane McGrath (@Shaneytweet) July 7, 2019

Next week it'll be Laois-Laois-Laois v Tipp-Tipp-Tipp in the stands.

Laois can continue to dream.

Ryan Mullaney celebrates. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

