Here's the best reaction to Laois's shock win over Dublin in videos, photos, and tweets

Ryan Mullaney of Laois celebrates with supporters. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
By Stephen Barry
Monday, July 08, 2019 - 02:20 PM

Laois's victory over Dublin has sent shockwaves through the hurling world.

A shock to go in the annals of hurling alongside Antrim beating Offaly in '89 and Kerry defeating Waterford in '93, the victory sparked a joyous pitch invasion at O'Moore Park.

"I've never witnessed anything like what was at the final whistle," said midfielder Paddy Purcell. Judging by the scenes captured at the game, he wasn't wrong.

Paddy Purcell celebrates. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile
Paddy Purcell celebrates. Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Ryan Mullaney celebrates after the game. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Ryan Mullaney celebrates after the game. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Laois manager Eddie Brennan celebrates with Ross King after the game. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Laois manager Eddie Brennan celebrates with Ross King after the game. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

The victory came a week after Laois's Joe McDonagh Cup success. The celebrations after that game certainly did no harm to them yesterday, so another celebration was in order.

‘This is probably the best day in Laois hurling history’

Ross King and Jack Kelly even picked up famous hurling fan Buff Egan on their way out of O'Moore Park and invited him along to their post-match meal.

You can relive the "shock of the year" stoppage time drama as carried by Midlands 103 from the 1:16:00 mark below:

The victory was celebrated in style with dyed-in-the-wool supporters.

Pádraig Delaney celebrates with team-mates and supporters. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Pádraig Delaney celebrates with team-mates and supporters. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Ross King celebrates. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Ross King celebrates. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Aaron Dunphy, right, and Joe Phelan celebrate. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
Aaron Dunphy, right, and Joe Phelan celebrate. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Eddie Brennan celebrates at the final whistle. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Eddie Brennan celebrates at the final whistle. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

It was hailed near and far, from the honorary Laoismen in the backroom team...

...To the many proud Laoismen celebrating at home and abroad.

Laois had been overlooked in advance to the point of one bookmaker releasing odds for a Dublin v Tipperary quarter-final.

There were too many heroes to mention them all...

John Lennon celebrates. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
John Lennon celebrates. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Next week it'll be Laois-Laois-Laois v Tipp-Tipp-Tipp in the stands.

Laois can continue to dream.

Ryan Mullaney celebrates. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Ryan Mullaney celebrates. Pic: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

