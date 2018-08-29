Home»Sport

Here's an American take on hurling in Antrim

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 - 11:21 AM

Cushendall had a fan watch who travelled all the way from the States for one of their games recently.

Tampa Bay Hurling Club Secretary and Cushendall fan, John DeNovi, was delighted to be at last weekend's Antrim SHC clash with champions Dunloy.

DeNovi, who is Italian/Norwegian and has no Irish heritage, has followed Cushendall's progress for several years and has forged strong links with Antrim GAA.

At the game, he said: "I was excited to see game up close and the high standard of play.

"It's one thing to see it on GAAGo at home, but when you actually see it live you really get a sense of the physicality, the speed, strength and the skills and then how much is going on off the ball."


