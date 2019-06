The third-round draw for the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers has taken place.

The draw was made on RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland programme this morning.

Mayo will face Armagh, while Kildare will take on Tyrone.

Elsewhere, Clare will travel to Mullingar to play Westmeath, while Laois and Offaly make up the fourth clash.

The draw for the third round of the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers:

Mayo v Armagh

Kildare v Tyrone

Westmeath v Clare

Laois v Offaly