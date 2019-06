The second-round draw for the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers has taken place.

The draw was made on RTÉ Radio 1's Morning Ireland programme this morning.

Monaghan will face Armagh, while Mayo will face down as Longford take on Tyrone.

The fixture details for the matches will be announced tomorrow.

The draw for the second round of the All-Ireland SFC qualifiers:

Westmeath v Limerick

Longford v Tyrone

Antrim v Kildare

Clare v Leitrim

Mayo v Down

Derry v Laois

Offaly v Sligo

Monaghan v Armagh