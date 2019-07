Round 4 of the All-Ireland football qualifiers has put Cork against Laois while Mayo will play Connacht rivals Galway.

The draw was made on Monday morning and the fixtures will be played on the weekend of July 6/7.

The draw in full is:

Cork v Laois

Meath v Clare

Cavan v Tyrone

Galway v Mayo

The winners of the four qualifiers will go forward to the Super 8 quarter-finals.

Already in the draw for the quarters are Kerry, Donegal, Dublin and Roscommon.