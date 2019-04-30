Here is RTÉ's schedule of live Championship GAA this summer

RTÉ’s 2019 GAA Championship coverage starts on Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 this Sunday.

Joanne Cantwell and Des Cahill were joined by Michael Duignan and Ciaran Whelan as the Sunday Game 2019 live schedule was revealed on RTÉ News Now and RTÉ Player today.

The Sunday Game Live will have 31 live games in 2019 and the Sunday Game returns to Sunday evenings with Des Cahill with the best highlights and analysis of the weekend’s Championship action.

It begins on Sunday, May 12, on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player with a Munster Senior Hurling double bill of Waterford v Clare from Walsh Park (throw-in 2pm) and Cork v Tipperary from Páirc Uí Chaoimh (throw-in 4pm).

This year’s live games are listed below including Football, Hurling and Camogie finals, Camogie quarter-finals and semi-finals, Football and Hurling semi-finals plus provincial finals and All Ireland quarter-finals.

RTÉ Radio 1 has the full exclusive national coverage of every match in both hurling and football with commentaries featured on both Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport.

The live Championship action on radio throws in this Sunday, May 5, with full live commentary from Marty Morrissey on Sunday Sport of Mayo’s trip to New York to take on the hosts in Gaelic Park in the Connacht Senior Football Championship quarter-final.

Meanwhile, Pauric Lodge will be in Ruislip with live reports from the day’s other Connacht Football quarter-final as London face Galway.

RTÉ Online will serve as the digital hub for all Championship coverage with the RTÉ Player offering live streaming of all RTÉ's live and highlights programming and the best of the Sunday Game's expert analysis on the Football, Hurling and Camogie championships.