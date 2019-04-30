NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Here is RTÉ's schedule of live Championship GAA this summer

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, April 30, 2019 - 12:24 PM

RTÉ’s 2019 GAA Championship coverage starts on Sunday Sport on RTÉ Radio 1 this Sunday.

Joanne Cantwell and Des Cahill were joined by Michael Duignan and Ciaran Whelan as the Sunday Game 2019 live schedule was revealed on RTÉ News Now and RTÉ Player today.

The Sunday Game Live will have 31 live games in 2019 and the Sunday Game returns to Sunday evenings with Des Cahill with the best highlights and analysis of the weekend’s Championship action.

It begins on Sunday, May 12, on RTÉ2 and RTÉ Player with a Munster Senior Hurling double bill of Waterford v Clare from Walsh Park (throw-in 2pm) and Cork v Tipperary from Páirc Uí Chaoimh (throw-in 4pm).

This year’s live games are listed below including Football, Hurling and Camogie finals, Camogie quarter-finals and semi-finals, Football and Hurling semi-finals plus provincial finals and All Ireland quarter-finals.

RTÉ Radio 1 has the full exclusive national coverage of every match in both hurling and football with commentaries featured on both Saturday Sport and Sunday Sport.

The live Championship action on radio throws in this Sunday, May 5, with full live commentary from Marty Morrissey on Sunday Sport of Mayo’s trip to New York to take on the hosts in Gaelic Park in the Connacht Senior Football Championship quarter-final.

Meanwhile, Pauric Lodge will be in Ruislip with live reports from the day’s other Connacht Football quarter-final as London face Galway.

RTÉ Online will serve as the digital hub for all Championship coverage with the RTÉ Player offering live streaming of all RTÉ's live and highlights programming and the best of the Sunday Game's expert analysis on the Football, Hurling and Camogie championships.

    THE SUNDAY GAME LIVE SCHEDULE 2019

  • May 12 Munster Senior Hurling Championship Waterford v Clare and Cork v Tipperary

  • May 19 Munster Senior Hurling Championship Tipperary v Waterford and Limerick v Cork

  • May 26 Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Galway v Wexford

  • June 2 Munster Senior Hurling Championship Waterford v Limerick and Clare v Tipperary

  • June 8 Ulster Senior Football Championship Fermanagh/Donegal v Antrim/Tyrone/Derry

  • June 9 Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Kilkenny v Galway and Munster Senior Hurling Championship Limerick v Clare

  • June 16 Munster Senior Hurling Championship Clare v Cork or Tipperary v Limerick

    • Connacht Senior Football Championship Final

  • June 22nd Munster Senior Football Championship Final

  • June 23rd Ulster Senior Football Championship Final and Leinster Senior Football Championship Final

  • June 30th Munster Senior Hurling Championship Final and Leinster Senior Hurling Championship Final

  • July 7th Football Qualifier Rd 4

  • July 13th All Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter Final, Rd 1

  • July 14 All Ireland Senior Hurling Championship Quarter Final OR All Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter Final, Rd 1

  • July 21 All Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter Final, Rd 2 (Croke Park)

  • July 27 All Ireland Senior Hurling ChampionshipSemi-Final

  • July 28 All Ireland Senior Hurling ChampionshipSemi-Final

  • August 3 Camogie All Ireland Quarter Final

  • August 4 2 x All Ireland Senior Football Championship Quarter Finals, Rd 3

  • August 10 All Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final

  • August 11 All Ireland Senior Football Championship Semi-Final

  • August 17th Camogie All Ireland Semi finals

  • August 18th ALL IRELAND SENIOR HURLING FINAL

  • September 1st ALL IRELAND SENIOR FOOTBALL FINAL

  • September 8th Camogie All Ireland finals

