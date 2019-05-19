NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Here is how the rest of the weekend's hurling finished

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 19, 2019 - 07:05 PM

Meath cemented their status as clear favourites for the Christy Ring Cup on Saturday afternoon when they crushed 2018 champions Kildare in Newbridge on Saturday, with 0-16 from Jack Regan and two goals from Eamonn Ó’Donnacadh providing the backbone to their 2-27 to 1-13 victory.

Kildare have now been eliminated from contention after Roscommon wrapped up the other semi-final spot in the group with a 1-25 to 2-12 victory over London in Ruislip. Cormac Thornton and Lee Murphy were both sent off by the 50th minute, at which point Roscommon led by just two, 0-15 to 0-10, but Padraig Kelly ran riot in the final quarter to bring his total to 0-8 from play, while Conor Mulry fired in a late goal to wrap up the win.

Derry, Down and Wicklow will fight it out for the other two semi-final spots, with Donegal eliminated after they failed to hold onto an eight-point half time lead at Owenbeg. Dylan Duffy’s goal was the key score as they took a 1-12 to 0-7 lead into the dressing room, but the second half was one-way traffic with Brian Óg Gilligan and Cormac O’Doherty carrying the bulk of the scoring workload. It finished 0-20 to 1-14 to Derry.

READ MORE

Late, late Sean Moran goal secures draw for Dubs against Wexford

Down knew that anything less than victory at Aughrim would see them eliminated but second-half goals from Daithí Sands and Tim Prenter ensured they prevailed by 2-25 to 2-19.

Sligo continue to be the surprise package of the Nicky Rackard Cup after they followed up their first-round win over Louth with a 3-19 to 1-14 win over Tyrone at Scarden. Damien Casey fired 1-10 for Tyrone but goals from Kevin Gilmartin, Shane Crowley and Conor Griffin pushed Sligo well clear.

Mayo were similarly comfortable against Louth with Corey Scahill (2-2) and Shane Boland (0-11) their top scorers in a 3-23 to 1-13 win at Castlebar. Darren Geoghegan kept Louth in the game early as they went in at half time just four points back, but the floodgates opened after the interval.

READ MORE

Tipperary ease to win leaving Deise on brink of Munster Championship exit

Tipperary native David Buckley was on fire for Longford, shooting 2-8 as they came back from nine points down to record a 2-17 to 1-17 win over Monaghan at Inniskeen, while there were dramatic scenes at Páirc na hÉireann in Birmingham where Warwickshire and Armagh played out a draw.

Warwickshire were five points up with ten minutes left, but a series of Dean Gaffney frees saw them pull level by the second minute of added time. There were wild celebrations when Danny Magee hit the net for the Orchard men immediately afterwards, but Daire King levelled the game again with the last puck, Warwickshire 2-18 to Armagh’s 1-21, meaning no side has their semi-final place secured yet in this group.

In the Lory Meagher Cup, Cavan went five points clear of Fermanagh thanks to a John Sheanan penalty, but 11 scores in succession meant it finished 0-19 to 1-11 to the away side at Kingspan Breffni Park.

READ MORE

Cork back on track in Munster Championship after win over All-Ireland champions Limerick

Meanwhile, in the Leinster minor hurling championship, Meath and Kildare easily accounted for Down and Antrim respectively in the first round of knockout games, while Carlow edged the only close encounter of the day, 2-13 to 0-18 at home to Westmeath at Netwatch Cullen Park.

More on this topic

One person killed and two injured in house explosion

What changed in a week for Cork hurlers?

Title-winners Barcelona held to a draw in final league game at Eibar

Down and Armagh need extra time to settle Ulster Championship quarter-final

KEYWORDS

hurlingGAA

More in this Section

Triumph for Mickey Graham as Cavan beat Monaghan by four points

Pep Guardiola says domestic treble is harder to win than Champions League

Ewan claims victory on stage eight of Giro D’Italia

Brooks Koepka playing on different level, says Rory McIlroy


Lifestyle

Peter Dowdall: What we can do every day to improve the planet

Meet the man on a mission to save a little-known river in Cork City

We Sell Comics: ‘It’s not all sitting around reading comics — there’s a lot of work’

Better to burn out or fade away? Saying farewell to Westeros

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 18, 2019

    • 1
    • 7
    • 9
    • 18
    • 22
    • 33
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »