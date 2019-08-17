Here are the traffic restrictions for fans travelling to the All-Ireland hurling final

Fans travelling to Croke Park for tomorrow's All-Ireland hurling final are being warned of possible traffic disruption.

Gardaí say delays are likely as traffic is down to one lane on the M9 northbound before the M7 merge at Junction 11.

They are also warning motorists of recent changes to the road layout on the M7 when travelling south approaching Junction 11.

Three lanes instead of two are available from Junction 8 Johnstown and a reduced speed limit is also in operation due to works.

