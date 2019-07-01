Here are the times and venues for round 4 of the All-Ireland football qualifiers

Round 4 of the All-Ireland football qualifiers has put Cork against Laois while Mayo will play Connacht rivals Galway.

The draw was made on Monday morning and the fixtures will be played on the weekend of July 6/7.

The draw in full is:

Cork v Laois, June 6, Semple Stadium, 5pm

Meath v Clare, June 7, O'Moore Park, 2pm

Cavan v Tyrone, June 6, St Tiernach's Park, 5pm

Galway v Mayo, June 6, Gaelic Grounds, 7pm

This also clarifies the shape of the Super 8's, which kick off the following weekend.

July 13/14.

Super 8 SFC, Group 1: Kerry v Galway/Mayo, Fitzgerald Stadium; Donegal v Meath/Clare, MacCumhaill Park.

Super 8, Group 2: Dublin v Cork/Laois, Croke Park; Roscommon v Cavan/Tyrone, Dr Hyde Park.

July 20/21 Super 8 SFC, Group 1: Kerry v Donegal, Galway/Mayo v Meath/Clare, both Croke Park.

Super 8, Group 2: Dublin v Roscommon, Cork/Laois v Cavan/Tyrone, both Croke Park.

August 3/4.

Super 8 SFC, Group 1: Meath/Clare v Kerry (Páirc Tailteann/Cusack Park), Galway/Mayo v Donegal (Pearse Stadium/Castlebar).

Super 8 SFC, Group 2: Cork/Laois v Roscommon (Páirc Uí Chaoimh/Rinn/O’Moore Park), Cavan/Tyrone v Dublin (Breffni Park/Omagh).

The winners of the four qualifiers will go forward to the Super 8 quarter-finals.

Already in the draw for the quarters are Kerry, Donegal, Dublin and Roscommon.