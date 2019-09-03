Here are the GAA fixtures in Cork for the coming month

Cork GAA has slated attractive senior hurling championship quarter-final double-headers for the weekends of September 14-15 and 21-22nd.

Fixtures released to clubs today sees the Carrigtwohill-Ballyhea clash and the city derby between St Finbarr’s and Bishopstown fixed for Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday, September 15th.

The following Saturday (Sept 21st), Pairc Ui Rinn will host a second hurling double-header between Newtownshandrum and Glen Rovers (5pm) and the attractive meeting of three-in-a-row chasing Imokilly with Sarsfields at 6.45pm.

The Cork SFC quarter-final meeting of the two most recent champions, St Finbarr’s and Nemo Rangers has been pushed out to Saturday, Sept 28th, due to the Barr’s continuing involvement in the senior and intermediate hurling championships.

That game will throw in at 7pm and be preceded by the quarter-final between last year’s beaten finalists Duhallow against Clonakilty (5.15pm).

The Douglas v Ballincollig/Kiskeam quarter will be in either Mallow (Kiskeam) or Pairc Ui Rinn (Ballincollig) on Sunday, Sept 22nd. The first of the last eight games in the SFC will be on Saturday, Sept 21st between Ilen Rovers and Mallow/Newcestown. The venue will be either Brinny or Rosscarbery.

