NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»sport

Here are the draws for the Cork hurling and football championships

By Denis Hurley
Tuesday, May 28, 2019 - 09:27 PM

The West Cork derby meeting of Carbery Rangers and Castlehaven is the stand-out tie in the second round of the Cork SFC following the draws at tonight’s county board meeting at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Second- and third-round draws were made for the senior hurling and football championships, with the quarter-finals to be decided later.

Traditionally, the four semi-finalists from the previous year, or the sides that eliminate them, are seeded in the quarter-finals but no side has yet been eliminated.

Following their first-round defeats, Carbery Rangers and Castlehaven were among the high-profile sides in the draw and they were paired together.

Both sides were semi-finalists last year, with the Haven county champions in 2012 and 2013 while their Rosscarbery neighbours went all the way in 2016.

The winners of that tie will face county champions St Finbarr’s in the third round.

Elsewhere, two more neighbours, Valley Rovers and Newcestown, will clash while Carrigaline take on Bishopstown, Clyda Rovers meet Ballincollig and Mallow are up against St Nicholas.

In the senior hurling second round, East Cork rivals Carrigtwohill and Killeagh will go head-to-head while Newcestown are up against Newtownshandrum, Erin’s Own play Kanturk, Ballyhead meet Bride Rovers and Ballymartle take on Midleton.

The winners of the last tie advance to meet county champions Imokilly, who beat Midleton in last year’s final.

Elsewhere, county chairperson Tracey Kennedy announced that, following the appointment of Conor Counihan as project co-ordinator for the county’s five-year football plan, the position of high-performance director will be advertised soon.

Answering a query from the floor, Kennedy confirmed that Counihan’s term is for three years to get the project up and running, with the hope that it would be self-sustaining thereafter.

Munster Council delegate Ger Lane reported that, at the last council meeting, a discussion had taken place regarding pre-match parades, with the decision taken that players shall only march behind the band for the senior provincial finals this year.

READ MORE

Dates, times and venues for SFC qualifiers confirmed

SHC – second round: A) Erin’s Own v Kanturk, B) Newcestown v Newtownshandrum, C) Carrigtwohill v Killeagh, D) Ballyhea v Bride Rovers, E) Ballymartle v Midleton.

Third round: Na Piarsaigh v St Finbarr’s, Charleville v Glen Rovers, A v D, Sarsfields v Douglas, E v Imokilly, B v Blackrock, C v Bandon, Bishopstown v UCC.

SFC – second round: A) Newcestown v Valley Rovers, B) Carrigaline v Bishopstown, C) Clyda Rovers v Ballincollig, D) Mallow v St Nicholas, E) Carbery Rangers v Castlehaven.

Third round: Douglas v UCC, O’Donovan Rossa v Clonakilty, Duhallow v B, Dohenys v Nemo Rangers, D v A, Kiskeam v C, Fermoy v Ilen Rovers, St Finbarr’s v E.

PIHC – second round: Youghal v Carrigaline, Cloyne v Valley Rovers, Courcey Rovers v Ballincollig, Ballinhassig v Inniscarra.

Third round: A) Aghada v Youghal/Carrigaline, B) Ballinhassig/Inniscarra v Mallow, C) Courcey Rovers/Ballincollig v Cloyne/Valley Rovers, D) Fr O’Neills v Fermoy.

Quarter-finals: Kilworth v A, Castlelyons v B, Blarney v C, Watergrasshill v D.

PIFC – second round: Castletownbere v Nemo Rangers, Macroom v St Vincent’s, Éire Óg v Aghada, Naomh Abán v Newmarket.

Third round: A) Cill na Martra v Macroom/St Vincent’s, B) Castletownbere/Nemo Rangers v Bandon, C) Naomh Abán/Newmarket v Éire Óg/Aghada.

Quarter-finals: Na Piarsaigh v St Michael’s, A v Kanturk, Bantry Blues v B, Béal Áthan Ghaorthaidh v C.

IHC – second round: Barryroe v St Catherine’s, Milford v Midleton, Douglas v Ballinhassig, Kilbrittain v Dungourney, Mayfield v Kildorrery, Dripsey v Na Piarsaigh.

Third round: A1) Castlemartyr v Barryroe/St Catherine’s, A2) Mayfield/Kildorrery v Éire Óg, B1) Blackrock v Grenagh, B2) Milford/Midleton v Tracton, C) Aghagullogue v Glen Rovers, D) Dripsey/Na Piarsaigh v Douglas/Ballinhassig, E) Ballygarvan v Sarsfields, F) St Finbarr’s v Argideen Rangers, G) Kilbrittain/Dungourney v Cloughduv, H) Meelin v Ballymartle.

Fourth round: A) A1 v A2, B) B1 v B2

Quarter-finals: A v B, C v D, E v F, G v H.

IFC – second round: Glenville v Mitchelstown, Ballinora v Adrigole, St Finbarr’s v Grenagh, Youghal v Millstreet, Kildorrery v Ballydesmond.

Third round: A) Glenville/Mitchelstown v Dromtarriffe, B) Glanmire v Kildorrery/Ballydesmond, C) Rockchapel v Glanworth, D) Youghal/Millstreet v Mayfield, E) Knocknagree v Ballinora/Adrigole, F) St Finbarr’s/Grenagh v Aghabullogue.

Quarter-finals: Kinsale v Gabriel Rangers, A v B, C v D, E v F.

READ MORE

Two ladies football clashes will act as curtain raisers to Munster semi-finals

More on this topic

Cork SF League: Kiskeam go second with win over Nemo

Cork are Cork. Or are they?

Ronan McCarthy: Sean Powter may yet see action with Cork this summer

Walsh never doubted Cork’s character

GAACork GAATOPIC: Cork GAA

More in this Section

Williams admits she considered skipping the French Open

Hazard says Europa League win would be ‘the perfect farewell’

Gary Neville believes Manchester United can still attract big-name players

The best moments from day two at the French Open


Lifestyle

Rocketman: Sad songs say so much

The best food festivals this summer

Limiting screen use is not the way to tackle teenage sleep problems – how to browse healthily at night

Humble spud goes signature for world-leading chef Clare Smyth

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 25, 2019

    • 12
    • 14
    • 17
    • 23
    • 27
    • 46
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »