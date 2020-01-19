News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Henry Shefflin: 'As joyous an occasion as today is, it’s also a very sad day'

Henry Shefflin: 'As joyous an occasion as today is, it’s also a very sad day'
Ballyhale Shamrocks manager Henry Shefflin celebrates with Evan Shefflin after the game. Photo: INPHO/Tom O'Hanlon
By Michael Moynihan

Staff writer

Sunday, January 19, 2020 - 04:49 PM

Ballyhale Shamrocks manager Henry Shefflin paid tribute to the late Eugene Aylward in the aftermath of his side’s win in the All-Ireland club hurling championship today.

The Kilkenny side collected an eighth All-Ireland title but Shefflin revealed that they had not used Aylward’s number 19 jersey as a tribute to their clubmate, who died in a car crash last year.

“Just to win this one was the goal, but to put it back to back to something we've never done before,” said Shefflin.

“So that was something that we didn't speak about until probably close to the match. We didn't want to deal with it because I think it's a great sign of team and you know, as joyous an occasion as today is, it’s also a very sad day as well.

“There's no doubt about it, to do back to back shows serious desire and Eugene's passing gave them that want and desire. We had a photo inside last year of Eoin’s jersey and as you’re probably aware Eugene's jersey, number 19, wasn't seen all year.

“But it’s inside with them in the dressing room and we got a picture with that jersey and the cup - I think that's a great reflection of what the lads wanted to achieve today.”

As for the game itself, Shefflin said they had prepared specifically to counter a sweeper system: “Two weeks ago we faced a similar scenario and we probably didn't handle it very well in the first half and Colin (Fennelly) wasn’t too happy with how Slaughtneil were hitting so much ball.

“In training last Thursday night and last Sunday, we trained for that and I was glad we did, but Darren is a fabulous hurler. I think himself and Daragh Corcoran in the other corner were absolutely magnificent today.

“I felt like we were, we were coming in the first half - the second half of the first half, say, and we just didn't get that goal. I thought if we got the goal we might have kicked on.

“Again, the start of the second half we started well enough, but the one thing I was afraid, and what I was texting everyone who texted me, was that Borris-Ileigh had serious momentum behind them. They started to get that come the end of the second half and then, obviously, TJ just stands up and away we go again.”

More on this topic

WIT back in Fitzgibbon quarter-finalsWIT back in Fitzgibbon quarter-finals

Cooney's goals see Mary I dominate against 13-man LITCooney's goals see Mary I dominate against 13-man LIT

DCU seal Fitzgibbon quarter-final spot in fractious affairDCU seal Fitzgibbon quarter-final spot in fractious affair

Brosnan steps down after IT Tralee preserve Sigerson statusBrosnan steps down after IT Tralee preserve Sigerson status

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

Norwich scrape win as VAR monitor is used for first time in Premier LeagueNorwich scrape win as VAR monitor is used for first time in Premier League

Fernandinho’s last gasp own goal sees Crystal Palace claim drawFernandinho’s last gasp own goal sees Crystal Palace claim draw

Brighton held as Grealish plays the Villa-inBrighton held as Grealish plays the Villa-in

John Fleck nets late equaliser as Blades hold GunnersJohn Fleck nets late equaliser as Blades hold Gunners


Lifestyle

The actor knows how to impress when it comes to high profile events.6 times Katie Holmes wowed on the red carpet

Glamour, fun and feathers all feature in this year’s hottest looks – but first and foremost, individual style rules.10 on-trend ways to transform your home in 2020

Abi Jackson shares the enduring appeal of Pooh Bear’s wisdom on Winnie-the-Pooh Day – author A.A. Milne’s birthday.Winnie-the-Pooh Day: The wellbeing lessons we can learn from Pooh Bear

We asked three experts for the low-down on shampooing frequency.How often should you really wash your hair?

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 18, 2020

  • 4
  • 13
  • 16
  • 23
  • 33
  • 42
  • 27

Full Lotto draw results »