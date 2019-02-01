'He spent most of his career carrying a hurl rather than a rifle': Defence Forces responds to Colin Fennelly

Latest: A security and defence analyst has responded to Colin Fennelly's negative comments about the Defence Forces.

Security and defence analyst Declan Power said that Fennelly "spent most of his career carrying a hurl rather than a rifle".

The former Kilkenny hurler said his time as a soldier was marked by "absolute boredom" and they had "nothing to do".

The Defence Forces says it is surprised and disappointed by the negative comments.

Mr Power says Fennelly just has a chip on his shoulder.

"It's not all 'action man' stuff, jumping out of helicopters," said Mr Power.

In the long term, most soldiers aren't bored because they are putting themselves forward.

"I would ask the question: What did you do? Did you put yourself forward for an NCO Course?

"If you were that bored, why didn't you put yourself forward for Ranger Wing selection?"

Defence Forces 'disappointed' by Kilkenny hurler's comments on army life

Earlier: Kilkenny hurling star Colin Fennelly has landed himself in hot water with the Defence Forces.

The former soldier said Defence Force members had "nothing to do" and that his time there was marked by "absolute boredom".

The Defence Forces said they were "surprised and disappointed" to hear the comments from a former member.

It said the army prides itself on its members' dedication and sacrifice in defence of the state, assisting government agencies and on peacekeeping missions.

Speaking to OffTheBall.com, Colin Fennelly said being allowed to dedicate time to hurling was the only advantage of army life.

"I enjoyed it only because I was doing so well with Kilkenny, there was no job satisfaction in it for me," said Fennelly.

"I'm sure for certain lads they do but in the army itself there's nothing to do."

He claimed that a whole revamp needs to be done.