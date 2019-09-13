News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

'He apologised. We got on with life': David Gough on his phone call with Joe Brolly

'He apologised. We got on with life': David Gough on his phone call with Joe Brolly
Joe Brolly with David Gough at Croke Park before setting off to join the Dublin Pride Parade 2019. Photo by Ray McManus/Sportsfile
By Stephen Barry
Friday, September 13, 2019 - 11:49 AM

David Gough has spoken about his phone call with Joe Brolly after the RTÉ pundit's criticism of the referee's All-Ireland final performance.

Brolly questioned Gough's decisions to award Kerry a penalty and send-off Dublin's Jonny Cooper in the first half of the drawn game.

Brolly claimed the Meath official had been “clearly influenced by the propaganda coming from Kerry” but changed his opinion on each decision the following week after a conversation with Gough.

Brolly has since been left out of RTÉ's panel for their replay coverage tomorrow.

“That’s his business with another TV company,” Gough told the Six O’Clock Show, before addressing their chat.

“Joe picked up the phone and rang me during the week. We had a chat. He explained his viewpoint, I explained mine. He apologised. We got on with life.

We had a chat about various other different things and we’ll sit down and have a drink again when we see one another. There’s no fallout and we’re still as good friends as we always have been.

“He came to support the GAA's march in Pride this year so Joe's a good supporter of mine.”

Gough was under much scrutiny coming into the final after criticism of the GAA's decision to select a Dublin-based referee by former Kerry players Eamonn Fitzmaurice and Aidan O'Mahony.

'He apologised. We got on with life': David Gough on his phone call with Joe Brolly

His performance was broadly well-received - outside the Sunday Game studio - and Gough revealed he had the help of a sports psychologist to get him through the build-up.

“I had spent the week beforehand with the sports psychologist who had prepared me for that moment. He just made it like any other game and I just couldn’t wait to get onto the pitch and throw the ball up.

“Everything else just fades into the background after that – the noise in the stadium, the full house – you don’t notice anything about it.

“You have 70 to 80 minutes of concentration. You see colours, numbers, jerseys, you don’t even recognise the players. I didn’t feel any pressure going in at all.”

READ MORE

Eamon Dunphy accuses RTÉ of 'going soft' over Joe Brolly absence

More on this topic

The accidental analyst: Johnny Bradley changing how we see GAAThe accidental analyst: Johnny Bradley changing how we see GAA

How Kerry must put doubt in young Dublin duoHow Kerry must put doubt in young Dublin duo

Peter McKenna confident there will be no Croke Park pitch invasion even if history is madePeter McKenna confident there will be no Croke Park pitch invasion even if history is made

Jim Gavin set to recall former Footballer of the Year to matchday squadJim Gavin set to recall former Footballer of the Year to matchday squad

TOPIC: All-Ireland Football Final

More in this Section

Jim Gavin set to recall former Footballer of the Year to matchday squadJim Gavin set to recall former Footballer of the Year to matchday squad

Kerry’s work ethic isn’t in question but hard work isn’t enough anymoreKerry’s work ethic isn’t in question but hard work isn’t enough anymore

Croke Park may have more geniuses on show than an M.I.T. fire drillCroke Park may have more geniuses on show than an M.I.T. fire drill

Away from prying eyes: Where the Dublin dynasty takes shapeAway from prying eyes: Where the Dublin dynasty takes shape


Lifestyle

The Cork Zine Archive is currently on display in UCC,offering a glimpse into a golden era for youth culture on Leeside, writes Des O’Driscoll.'Here was a first-hand account, almost like reading a diary of the time' - Cork Zine Archive on display at UCC

Though he’s had to bring one of his own children to A&E due to a virus, Dr Phil Kieran believes kids for the most part are resilient and bounce back quickly after an illness. He talks to Helen O’CallaghanDoctor on call: GP Phil Kieran's no-nonsense guide to dealing with childhood ailments

More From The Irish Examiner

HOME DONAL`S VLOG FANZONE DATA CENTRE

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »