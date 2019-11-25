Having achieved 'the wild dreams of a youngster from Kilfinane', Richie McCarthy retires from Limerick duty

Limerick defender Richie McCarthy has retired from inter-county hurling.

The Kilfinane-native follows Paul Browne in stepping away from the Limerick panel.

McCarthy was Limerick's first sub, replacing Mike Casey at full-back, as the county ended a 45-year All-Ireland drought in August 2018. He received an All-Star in 2013, after winning a Munster SHC title that summer.

The Cork County Council clerical officer suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament injury after last year's All-Ireland, leaving him out of action for Limerick's 2019 campaign, in which they won League and Munster honours.

He battled back from that injury to win a Limerick Premier Intermediate Hurling title last month. He also won an All-Ireland Junior title with his club in 2010.

McCarthy's career began as a forward and free-taker for Limerick, top-scoring as they won Division 2 of the League in 2011, before moving into the defence where he became a fan-favourite.

"Today I am announcing my retirement from the Limerick Senior Hurling team. It has been an incredible 11-year journey but the time is right for me to now step away," he said in a statement.

It is the greatest honour for any GAA player to wear their county colours but it has also been the wild dreams of a youngster from Kilfinane.

"To all of my teammates who have worked so hard to achieve what we have achieved, all I can say is thank you, it has been a pleasure. I am left with many great memories including the greatest of all when I was able to lift the Liam McCarthy in front of Hill 16.

"I would like to thank and acknowledge the immeasurable contribution of the many management, medical, and backroom teams I have been with for over a decade, as well as the help and support I received from the Limerick County Board.

"Thank you also to my club Blackrock for your support and belief in me as a player.

"To the supporters of Limerick, I want to say a huge thank you. Your continued belief and support of us is everything that makes playing for Limerick so special.

"Finally, to my family, my parents Henry and Ann, and in particular my partner Ruth who have been an enormous support to me and who I owe so much to.

"I would like to wish John, Declan, and all the panel the very best for the coming year. I look forward to playing with Blackrock for many years to come."