News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»sport

Harty Cup finalists face quick turnarounds for All-Ireland quarter-finals

By Eoghan Cormican

Staff writer

Tuesday, March 03, 2020 - 12:42 PM

Christian Brothers College, Cork, will make a quick return inside the whitewash as their All-Ireland post-primary senior hurling quarter-final against Presentation Athenry has been fixed for this Friday.

Daire Burke, CBC Cork, looking to break past the St. Flannan’s defence in the Harty Cup final at Mallow. Picture Dan Linehan
Daire Burke, CBC Cork, looking to break past the St. Flannan’s defence in the Harty Cup final at Mallow. Picture Dan Linehan

CBC, who fell to St Flannan’s in Sunday’s Harty Cup decider, have been afforded just five days to pick themselves up from the disappointment of that Munster final defeat.

Kilmallock is the venue for their clash with Connacht runners-up Presentation Athenry (2.30pm throw-in). The winner of this game plays Connacht champions St Raphael’s College, Loughrea, in the All-Ireland semi-final.

CBC are bidding to make it back-to-back All-Ireland semi-final appearances. Their opponents, meanwhile, are chasing a third consecutive All-Ireland final appearance, having lost the 2018 and 2019 finals to St Kieran's.

In the second quarter-final, scheduled for this Saturday at Mallow (1pm), Harty champions St Flannan’s take on St Kieran’s College, Kilkenny. The two hurling institutions have won the Croke Cup on 37 occasions between them.

The winner of this eagerly awaited tie progresses to a semi-final date with Leinster champions Coláiste Eoin, Stillorgan.

Both All-Ireland semi-finals will be played on Monday, March 16.

More on this topic

Talk of Dublin and Tyrone's tunnel brawl 'a load of nonsense', says Brian HowardTalk of Dublin and Tyrone's tunnel brawl 'a load of nonsense', says Brian Howard

Hill goal proves key as St Joseph’s edge past Coláiste EoinHill goal proves key as St Joseph’s edge past Coláiste Eoin

Colin Sheridan: Donnellan had a competitive fortitude uncommon in most menColin Sheridan: Donnellan had a competitive fortitude uncommon in most men

Mixed reaction to new backpass ruleMixed reaction to new backpass rule

TOPIC: GAA

More in this Section

FIFA president Gianni Infantino calls for calm over coronavirus outbreakFIFA president Gianni Infantino calls for calm over coronavirus outbreak

‘Things need to change’ – UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin on racism rules‘Things need to change’ – UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin on racism rules

Seven Corofin players make Club Team of the YearSeven Corofin players make Club Team of the Year

FIFA president addresses UEFA conference about coronavirus; Wheelchair rugby test cancelled FIFA president addresses UEFA conference about coronavirus; Wheelchair rugby test cancelled


Lifestyle

GIY Cork will hold its next meeting in the Hydro Farm Allotments Tower/Blarney on Tuesday, March 3, at 7.30pm.Your guide to Munster gardening events

After separating from my husband of 15 years I was worried about how to meet someone new.Sex File: I’m inundated by overly keen younger men

As if a wedding isn’t dramatic enough in its own right, Lydia Downing and Johnny Brackett chose a Disney theme for their big day.Wedding of the week: Disney theme adds to wedding celebration

Esther McCarthy selects six of the best from the feast of Gallic cinema on offer on LeesideHighlights of Cork French Film Festival

More From The Irish Examiner


gaa-podcast

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »