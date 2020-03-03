Harty Cup finalists face quick turnarounds for All-Ireland quarter-finals

Christian Brothers College, Cork, will make a quick return inside the whitewash as their All-Ireland post-primary senior hurling quarter-final against Presentation Athenry has been fixed for this Friday.

Daire Burke, CBC Cork, looking to break past the St. Flannan’s defence in the Harty Cup final at Mallow. Picture Dan Linehan

CBC, who fell to St Flannan’s in Sunday’s Harty Cup decider, have been afforded just five days to pick themselves up from the disappointment of that Munster final defeat.

Kilmallock is the venue for their clash with Connacht runners-up Presentation Athenry (2.30pm throw-in). The winner of this game plays Connacht champions St Raphael’s College, Loughrea, in the All-Ireland semi-final.

CBC are bidding to make it back-to-back All-Ireland semi-final appearances. Their opponents, meanwhile, are chasing a third consecutive All-Ireland final appearance, having lost the 2018 and 2019 finals to St Kieran's.

In the second quarter-final, scheduled for this Saturday at Mallow (1pm), Harty champions St Flannan’s take on St Kieran’s College, Kilkenny. The two hurling institutions have won the Croke Cup on 37 occasions between them.

The winner of this eagerly awaited tie progresses to a semi-final date with Leinster champions Coláiste Eoin, Stillorgan.

Both All-Ireland semi-finals will be played on Monday, March 16.