Harty Cup and Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finalists learn their fates

Harty Cup champions Midleton CBS have been drawn against De La Salle Waterford, with county derbies in the other three quarter-final ties.

It's a rematch of the 2019 semi-final for group-winners Midleton, who beat Waterford's final representative 1-11 to 0-12 last January.

Runners-up CBC Cork, who knocked out Limerick's leading hope Árdscoil Rís, will meet St Colman's, Fermoy, in an all-Cork clash.

The champions of 2017 and 2015 will meet as Our Lady's Templemore, who qualified behind CBC from the ultra-competitive Group C, face Thurles CBS in a Tipperary derby.

There'll be a Clare showdown, too, between record winners St Flannan's, Ennis, and St Joseph's, Tulla, who progressed with a point to their name from the three-team Group D.

In the Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-finals, 22-time champions St Brendan's, Killarney, who lost the 2019 final to Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne, will meet St Flannan's, after the Clare school scored 11 goals against Skibbereen to seal second place in Group C.

Last year's defeated semi-finalists meet in an all-Cork clash, with St Francis College, Rochestown, drawn against Clonakilty Community College.

Bandon's Hamilton High School received a tough tie against Tralee CBS, who were pipped by their Killarney rivals for top spot in Group D.

There's another Cork-Kerry clash in the other quarter-final as Coláiste Choilm, Ballincollig, were drawn against PS Rathmore.