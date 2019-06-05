Harte optimistic Kennedy and McGeary will play part in semi-final

Tyrone boss Mickey Harte is sweating on the fitness of Brian Kennedy and Kieran McGeary ahead of Saturday’s Ulster SFC semi-final with Donegal. McGeary has not played in the current series, while exciting newcomer Kennedy missed the quarter-final win over Antrim. Both are struggling with hamstring problems.

“We would be happy that they are progressing well, but we won’t know until this week is over have they progressed enough to be where we need them to be,” said Harte. “Certainly, we are more optimistic than we have been for the last couple of games, anyway, that they will be able to play some part.”

Should the pair come through fitness tests, the Red Hands will be at full strength for the first time this season.

Everyone else came through fairly well. There was only a few niggles here and there, but nothing too serious.

Kennedy has been the discovery of the season for Tyrone. The 20-year-old Derrylaughan midfielder made his Allianz Football League debut against Kerry in Killarney on the opening day of the season on January 27, and grew from strength to strength during the campaign, helping Tyrone to a third-place finish.

Also, he was selected ahead of All-Star Colm Cavanagh for the Ulster Championship preliminary round against Derry last month.

However, he was forced off after just 19 minutes by the recurrence of a hamstring injury, and replaced by Cavanagh. Kennedy missed out on the quarter-final rout of Antrim, but is ready to go again, giving manager Harte extra options in the middle third.

Cavanagh, who missed most of the league campaign after undergoing surgery on his eye in January, got a first 70 minutes of the season under his belt against the Saffrons, and the availability of both men would present the boss with a selection dilemma.

McGeary has yet to make a championship appearance this season, but has made significant progress in recovering from the injury that kept him out of the comfortable wins over NFL Division Four sides Derry and Antrim.

One of 10 members of the 2015 All-Ireland winning U21 side now in the senior squad, his energy and workrate are immense assets, but match fitness is an issue. He has not played since March 24, when he performed a spectacularly effective man-marking job on Galway star Shane Walsh, who had been rampant in the opening half of the league clash at Healy Park.

The Ulster Championship has again emerged as the most competitive of them all, producing a number of thrilling ties, including two extra-time thrillers involving Armagh, who will meet Cavan for a second time in Sunday’s replay.

“Every team who sets out in the Ulster Championship is entitled to genuinely feel that they can progress,” said Harte. “That’s the proof of the pudding with regard to how competitive it is.”